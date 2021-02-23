BSNL is Again Offering a Free SIM to Users for a Limited Time

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is again offering a free SIM card to its users living in the Chennai circle. The telco announced the offer through its Twitter handle and has kept the benefit and requirements similar to what it offered or is offering in other telecom circles. Any user who wants to benefit from the free SIM card offer from BSNL will have to get a first recharge coupon (FRC) of at least Rs 100 or more. If the user meets this simple condition, he/she will be eligible to receive the free SIM card from BSNL. However, the offer is here to stay for a limited period only.

BSNL Free SIM card Offer Details

BSNL is offering a free SIM card to only those users who will get it in the limited period between February 23 to March 31, 2021. The state-run telco is known for extending its free SIM card offers, but there is no guarantee that it will.

Overall, if the user chooses an FRC of Rs 100 or more between the offer period (February 23 to March 31, 201), he/she can get the SIM card from the telco for free. BSNL has provided this offer multiple times in other circles as well. It looks like it is working for the telco, and thus it keeps on rolling it out for different circles simultaneously.

However, one should know that the cost of a BSNL SIM card is only Rs 20. Thus it is not a very big save on the part of the customer but a discount nonetheless. The state-run telco is working on expanding its 4G network throughout the country. What’s great with BSNL’s 4G is that it is also focusing on the smaller towns and rural areas such as villages of India.

The offer period is quite big this time from BSNL, so there is less chance that it will extend the offer date any further from this.