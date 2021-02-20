State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new First Recharge (FRC) of Rs 47 for the prepaid subscribers. The FRC 47 is applicable only to new customers who are performing their first recharge. The plan comes with voice calling, data and SMS benefits for 28 days. It is the cheapest unlimited combo prepaid plan offered by any telecom operator in India right now. The telco might have introduced this recharge to boost the new subscriber additions. Ahead of the much-awaited 4G launch, BSNL is looking to increase the subscriber base that’s currently hovering between 110-120 million. Going by the subscriber base, BSNL is fourth on the list sitting below Vodafone Idea and the gap between the country’s third-largest and fourth-largest telcos is huge. As of December 31, 2020, Vi subscriber base stood at 269.8 million.

BSNL FRC 47 for New Users: Benefits Detailed

Starting with the freebies to be offered with FRC 47, it comes with unlimited voice calling benefit (on-net/off-net/local/STD) in Home LSA and national roaming, including MTNL roaming areas- Mumbai and Delhi. It also comes with 14GB of data and 100 SMSes per day. BSNL says the freebies will be valid for a period of 28 days which is a good thing. So at just Rs 47, new BSNL customers will be able to enjoy an unlimited combo plan.

BSNL says other terms and conditions are according to the premium per minute plan PV 107. This means the FRC 47 offers an initial plan validity of 100 days, after which customers will have to perform another recharge to keep their BSNL SIM card active. The FRC 47 has been introduced as a promotional offer applicable till March 31, 2021.

At the moment, it is confirmed that the FRC 47 will be available for new users in Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles. However, we are expecting it to be launched in other circles as well very soon. Do make a note that users can avail the plan starting from February 20.

Should You Get FRC 47?

Absolutely yes. BSNL is the only telecom operator in India to provide competitive plans. For example, the private telcos Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer First Recharge (FRC) plans starting at Rs 97, but we have BSNL’s FRC 47 that’s priced on the lower side with much better benefits. Reliance Jio charges Rs 99 towards the JioPrime subscription and customers will also have to perform an additional first recharge on top. Jio’s existing and new users have the same plans.