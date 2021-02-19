Samsung Galaxy F62 will be exclusively available via Reliance Digital and My Jio stores, starting from February 22. Launched earlier this week, the Galaxy F62 is a mid-range smartphone with Exynos 9825 chipset. The Galaxy F series is aimed at the online market, but Reliance Digital and My Jio stores are said to be the only offline partners for this smartphone as of this writing. The phone can also be purchased via Flipkart and Samsung Shop in the online marketplace. The phone will also go on the first sale on February 22 online, so those who don’t want to purchase the device online can head over to the nearest My Jio or Reliance Digital store to purchase it. The Galaxy F62 prices in India start at Rs 23,999, however, with the ICICI discount offer in place, buyers can avail additional Rs 2,500 off. On top of that, Reliance Jio is providing additional benefits worth Rs 10,000 to its subscribers.

Samsung Galaxy F62 First Sale: Everything You Need to Know

The Galaxy F62 comes in two variants- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, priced at Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively. However, the 6GB RAM model can be purchased for just Rs 21,499 using the instant discount offer on ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Cards. The 8GB RAM model’s price will be down to Rs 23,499 with the same ICICI Bank cards. There’s also an instant discount of up to Rs 2,500 on Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions. On Flipkart, the ICICI Bank offer is available, but the Citibank offer seems to be exclusive to Reliance Digital and My Jio stores.

Reliance Jio customers purchasing the Galaxy F62 will be eligible for additional benefits worth Rs 10,000. The telco will provide an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on prepaid recharge of Rs 349 that offers 3GB of data per day for 28 days. Additional Rs 7,000 benefits will be given as vouchers from partner brands. This offer applies to both existing and new customers of Reliance Jio.

The Galaxy F62 is a mid-range device taking on the OnePlus Nord and Xiaomi Mi 10i in the sub Rs 25,000 segment. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and comes powered by Exynos 9825 chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM. The phone has 128GB of internal storage. There’s a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back along with a massive 7000mAh battery underneath.