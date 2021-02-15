Samsung Galaxy F62 Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, Check Price

The much anticipated Samsung Galaxy F62 has officially launched in India. As expected, the smartphone comes with a 7,000mAh battery and a quad-camera setup at the rear. It is worth noting that Samsung introduced the ‘F’ series just last year in October with the launch of Galaxy F41. The Galaxy F62 is powered by the same chipset powered by the Galaxy Note 10 series – Exynos 9825 SoC. The device has up to 8GB of RAM and is here to compete in the mid-range segment with the likes of Realme X3 SuperZoom, OnePlus Nord, and more.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display. The device will run on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB).

There is a quad-camera setup at the rear which houses a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro and a 5MP depth sensor. For video calling and selfies, there is a 32MP primary sensor at the front. Both the primary sensors (front and back) can support 4K video recording.

The Galaxy F62 packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. The device weighs 218 grams owing to its huge size and a large battery.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Price

The Samsung Galaxy F62 has launched in two different variants. The first variant is 6GB+128GB which is priced at Rs 23,999 and the second variant is 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 25,999. It will be available in three colour options – Laser Grey, Laser Green, and Laser Blue. The device’s first sale will start from February 22, 12 PM, through Flipkart, Jio Retail stores, Reliance Digital, and select retail stores. It is worth noting that the device is listed under the Flipkart’s Smart Upgrade Programme.