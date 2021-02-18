Reliance Jio Recharge Offers in February 2021: Avail Up to Rs 1,000 Off Through These Apps

Reliance Jio introduced new recharge offers valid between February 16, 2021, and February 28, 2021. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator always comes up with new offers for its prepaid customers, but they can be availed only via third-party recharge portals like Paytm, Amazon and so on. We don’t usually see official recharge offers from Jio, which is disappointing. For those who perform recharges via other portals, these offers are really worth noting. A lot of Jio prepaid users perform recharges via MyJio app, but what they are not aware of is the offers being provided by third-party services. Continue reading to know more about the Reliance Jio Recharge Offers available till the end of this month.

Reliance Jio Recharge Offer of Paytm

Paytm, the popular digital payments platform in India, has partnered with Reliance Jio to provide recharge offers for both the new and existing customers of the telco. As per the information available, new Jio prepaid users can avail flat Rs 100 cashback on first, second and third recharges. And existing customers will get up to Rs 1,000 towards rewards.

As for the terms and conditions, Jio recharge of at least Rs 48 should be performed to be eligible for the offer. As for the rewards, it will be delivered in the form of Paytm vouchers or deals or locked scratch cards or brand vouchers.

Reliance Jio Recharge Offer of PhonePe

The second platform is PhonePe. For new Jio users, PhonePe is offering ‘Scratch & Win’ rewards up to Rs 260. PhonePe says users can get up to Rs 140 cashback (Rs 60+Rs 80) on the first recharge of the month, and up to Rs 60 each on second and third recharges.

Get up to Rs 140 (Rs 60+Rs 80) on 1st recharge* of the month

Get up to Rs 60 each on 2nd & 3rd Recharge Win Rewards up to Rs 200 Get up to Rs 120 (Rs 40+Rs 80) on 1st recharge* of the month

Get up to Rs 40 each on 2nd & 3rd Recharge Applicable on payments done via UPI, UPI+ wallet

First Jio recharge has to be Rs 125 & above to be eligible for the offer, by doing the 1st recharge with Rs 2000 & above get additional rewards of up to Rs 80 Amazon Get up to Rs 125 Amazon Pay rewards* Get up to Rs 125 Amazon Pay rewards* Rewards could be Cashback, or Shopping category Coupon, or Money Transfer, Flights, Scan & Pay, Bill Payment coupon Mobikwik Get flat Rs 50 Cashback

Code:NJIO50 Get 50% up to Rs 100 Supercash Offer

Code:JIO50P? New User: Offer applicable once per user using Mobikwik app

Existing User: Applicable once per user Freecharge Get Flat Rs 30 Cashback Use Code: JIO30 Get flat Rs 20 Cashback

Use Code: JIO20 Applicable once per user using Freecharge app

And the existing Reliance Jio users can avail up to Rs 120 cashback on the first recharge of the month, followed by up to Rs 40 cashback each on second and third recharges. Do make a note that the offer will be applicable on payments done via UPI and UPI+wallet. Post the recharge, a scratch card will be delivered to the users.

The PhonePe offer terms and conditions include first Jio recharge has to be Rs 125 and above to be eligible for the offer.

Reliance Jio Recharge Offer of Amazon

Moving on, we have the e-commerce giant Amazon that is providing up to Rs 125 Amazon Pay rewards for both new and existing users of Reliance Jio. Amazon says the rewards could be direct Amazon Pay cashback or shopping category coupon or money transfer or flights or scan & pay coupon or a bill payment coupon.

Reliance Jio Recharge Offer of Mobikwik

Mobikwik is offering several recharge offers to Reliance Jio prepaid customers. The first offer is 5% cashback of up to Rs 50 for UPI transaction by Mobikwik UPI on a minimum recharge of Rs 149. New users should apply the code ‘NJIO50’ while performing the recharge. Existing Jio customers can avail 50% up to Rs 100 as Supercash by applying the code ‘JIO50P.’

Reliance Jio Recharge Offer of Freecharge

Lastly, we have the Freecharge that’s providing Rs 30 cashback to new Jio users and Rs 20 cashback to existing users with codes of ‘JIO30’ and ‘JIO20’ respectively.