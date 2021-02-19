How to Download YouTube Videos on Smartphone and Laptop?

Video content is dominating social media platforms due to interactive and engaging visual content. Social media apps like Facebook and Instagram allow their users to post creative videos showcasing their liking and interest. Similarly, YouTube also offers users to binge endless videos on its platform. There are many cases where you see a favourite video and wish to see that in the near future. Several third-party websites and apps allow users to download videos from YouTube. If you face want to know how to download videos from YouTube, follow the article till the end.

How You Can Download Videos from YouTube on a Smartphone?

YouTube allows its users to download videos on the platform and watch them offline in future. To download a video, open YouTube and search for the video which you want to download. Open the video, and you will see a download option just below the video. Download the video and check the status by going in the Library option. All the downloaded videos will be listed in the library option, and you can view them without internet connectivity.

To download videos on your smartphone, you will need to download a third-party app ‘Snaptube’. To download the app, visit the official website of Snaptube and download the app on your device. Find the link of your desired video that you wish to save, and Snaptube will detect the video. Tap on the download button and stream the video on your smartphone.

How to Download Videos from YouTube on Laptop?

There are many third-party websites that are available on the internet, which allows user to download videos from YouTube. To download videos from these websites, open YouTube and search for the video which you want to save. Copy the link of your desired video and paste it on the preferred website. You will get the option to download your videos in multiple resolutions. Select your resolution and download the video.