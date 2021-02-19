How to Download YouTube Videos on Smartphone and Laptop?

You can download YouTube from various third-party websites and apps

By February 19th, 2021 AT 6:30 PM
  • Apps
  • How To
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    how-to-download-youtube-videos

    Video content is dominating social media platforms due to interactive and engaging visual content. Social media apps like Facebook and Instagram allow their users to post creative videos showcasing their liking and interest. Similarly, YouTube also offers users to binge endless videos on its platform. There are many cases where you see a favourite video and wish to see that in the near future. Several third-party websites and apps allow users to download videos from YouTube. If you face want to know how to download videos from YouTube, follow the article till the end.

    How You Can Download Videos from YouTube on a Smartphone?

    YouTube allows its users to download videos on the platform and watch them offline in future. To download a video, open YouTube and search for the video which you want to download. Open the video, and you will see a download option just below the video. Download the video and check the status by going in the Library option. All the downloaded videos will be listed in the library option, and you can view them without internet connectivity.

    To download videos on your smartphone, you will need to download a third-party app ‘Snaptube’. To download the app, visit the official website of Snaptube and download the app on your device. Find the link of your desired video that you wish to save, and Snaptube will detect the video. Tap on the download button and stream the video on your smartphone.

    How to Download Videos from YouTube on Laptop?

    There are many third-party websites that are available on the internet, which allows user to download videos from YouTube. To download videos from these websites, open YouTube and search for the video which you want to save. Copy the link of your desired video and paste it on the preferred website. You will get the option to download your videos in multiple resolutions. Select your resolution and download the video.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    How to Download YouTube Videos on Smartphone and Laptop?

    Video content is dominating social media platforms due to interactive and engaging visual content. Social media apps like Facebook and Instagram...

    module-4-img

    Airtel Digital TV Well Placed, DTH Industry Outlook May Have Weakened Says Analyst

    The outlook for the Direct-to-Home (DTH) industry in India and its valuations “may have only weakened” in the past three...

    module-4-img

    Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA Launched in India With Dolby Atmos 3.0

    Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA has just been launched for the Indian market and it should be in direct competition with...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Philips Launched Two New Soundbars in India With Wireless Subwoofer, Specifications and Price

    module-4-img

    Poco India Adds a Bit of ‘Evil’ to its New Logo

    module-4-img

    Realme Narzo 30A, 30 Pro 5G, Buds Air 2 Confirmed to Launch on February 24 in India

    module-4-img

    How to Recover Deleted Posts from Instagram?