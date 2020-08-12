5 Best Smartphones Which You Can Buy in India Under Rs 15,000

Indian smartphone enthusiasts have seen the launch of some pretty attractive devices in 2019-20. The smartphones have been launched by major companies like Samsung, Redmi, Realme and many more with good specifications and competitive pricing. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted the purchasing power of the customers, smartphone manufacturers have launched devices with affordable pricing to cater to the needs of the price-sensitive market of India. As there are various smartphones available in the market, we have compiled the top five smartphones which you can purchase under a budget of Rs 15,000. Here are all the devices which you can consider.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of the most competitive offerings by Xioami, which was launched back in March in the Indian market. The device features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ screen with a punch-hole located at the top centre. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. As of camera specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro features a quad-camera setup which houses 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP portrait sensor. The device also features 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in two different variants. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999, whereas the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 13,999.

Realme 6i

The second deal which we do not want you to miss is the Realme 6i. The company launched Realme 6i back in July. The device features a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Realme 6i features a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC which is optimised for gaming with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For customers, who are looking for greater storage, they can use a dedicated micro SD card slot and expand the storage up to 256GB. As of camera specifications, the device features a quad-camera setup which houses 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP portrait lens and 2MP macro sensor. Towards the front, the device features a 16MP lens. Realme 6i is powered by 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Realme 6i is also available in two different variants. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999 whereas 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco is becoming a renowned brand in India, and smartphone enthusiasts have started looking out for Poco devices. The Poco M2 Pro was launched back in July, and the company specially stated that all devices which will be sold in India would be made in India. Poco M2 Pro features a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with a 20:9 cinematic display. Under the veil, the Poco M2 Pro features Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. As of camera specifications, Poco M2 Pro features a quad-camera setup which houses 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. Towards the front, the device features a 16MP lens for selfies. The Poco M2 Pro is powered by 5000mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging support.

Poco M2 Pro will be available in three variants. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999. In case if you want 128GB internal storage variant, the pricing will exceed the Rs 15,000 bracket, and you will have to pay Rs 15,999.

Realme Narzo 10

Another Realme device which you must not miss out is the Realme Narzo 10. The Realme Narzo 10 was launched back in June, and the company recently launched a new variant of the device for the Indian market. The Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the veil, the Realme Narzo 10 features MediaTek Helio G80 chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Realme Narzo 10 features a quad camera setup which houses 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP portrait sensor and 2MP macro sensor. Towards the front, the device features a 16MP selfie camera. The Realme Narzo 10 is also powered by 5000mAh battery.

The Narzo 10A is available in just one variant and three different colour options. The colour options are That Blue, That Green and That White, and the lone storage variant is 4GB+128GB, priced at Rs 11,999.

Samsung Galaxy M21

The Samsung Galaxy M21 was launched by the company last month. The device features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. Much like any other Galaxy M series device launched in recent times, the Galaxy M21 is also powered by the company’s own Exynos 9611 SoC. The phone comes in two variants- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. It has a triple camera setup on the back comprising of 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. Up front, we get a 20MP selfie camera. The highlight of the phone is its 6000mAh battery which also has 15W fast charging support.

The phone is currently available in two variants- 4GB+64GB at Rs 13,999 and 6GB+128GB at Rs 15,999, via Amazon India.