Realme C12 and C15 to Launch in India on August 18: Key Features Teased

Just last month, Realme launched the C11 in India. The Realme C11 was launched with a big battery size of 5000mAh and came powered with MediaTek Helio G35. Now Realme is again going to launch new models in the ‘C’ series – C12 and C15. The smartphone manufacturer has confirmed about the India launch. Both the smartphones come with a fingerprint scanner in the back. Adding to this, both of them will have quite a large battery of 6000mAh and will support 18W fast charging as well. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the devices.

Realme C15 Specifications

The specifications of Realme C15 can be confirmed because the smartphone is already launched in Indonesia. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. The screen of the C15 has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card. The Realme C15 runs on Android 10 on top of Realme UI.

Coming to the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup in the rear. The primary lens is a 13MP sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP retro sensor and a 2MP mono sensor. For shooting selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP sensor in the front.

It comes with a 6000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The smartphone doesn’t support 5G though. It supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n.

Realme C12 Specifications

There are not many confirmed details about the Realme C12 available. But from the image that has been shared by Realme, it can be seen that the smartphone has a triple camera setup in the rear. Along with that, there is also a fingerprint scanner mounted in the back. The smartphone might come with a 6000mAh battery as well but with 10W fast charging support as per rumours.

Official pricing of both the C15 and C12 will be revealed only during the launch by Realme.