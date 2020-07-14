Realme C11 and 30W Dart Charge Power Bank Launched in India: Specifications and Price

Realme has been launching new products at regular intervals. The pandemic doesn’t seem to affect the plans of the smartphone manufacturer. One thing people love about Realme is that it launches very affordable products with valuable specifications. Now it has launched two new products in India. The Realme C11 and a 30W Dart Charge Power Bank. Again, both the products are priced in a very affordable segment. The 30W Dart Charge Power Bank has a 10,000mAh capacity and will charge your devices really fast. Let’s take a look at the specifications and prices of both the gadgets.

Realme C11: Specifications and Price

The Realme C11 comes with a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen display with 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Helio G35 with a 12nm octa-core 64-bit processor. This processor is made with keeping the focus on gamers. For gaming and operating the device longer, there is also a 5,000mAh battery inside and can last for 40 days in standby mode. It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage but a good thing is that the memory is expandable up to 256GB with an external microSD card.

Coming to the camera setup, the Realme C11 gets a dual-camera setup in the rear with a 13MP sensor as the primary lens paired with a portrait lens. For selfies, the front camera is equipped with a 5MP lens.

The Realme C11 is launched in a single variant only with 2GB+32GB and is priced at Rs 7,499. It will be available in two colours — Rich Green and Rich Grey. Sales of the device will start from July 22, 12 PM via Flipkart and Realme’s website.

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh Power Bank: Specifications and Price

The Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh Power Bank has been launched as well. It has a thickness of only 17mm and weighs at 230g. It comes with a 3D curved design and carbon texture to give a very premium feel to the users. The Power Bank has two ports — USB-A 30W Output and Type-C 30W Input/Output. There are indicator lights beside the ports and a power button. Since it has 30W input/output ports, it facilitates fast-charging.

There is also a low-current charging mode you can activate by double-pressing the power button. It will allow a longer battery life of the Power Bank. To make the charging experience safe, Realme has incorporated 15 layers of protection in the Power Bank.

It is available in two colours — Yellow and Black. The price of the Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh Power Bank is Rs 1,999. Sale of the gadget will start from July 21, 12 PM via Flipkart and Realme’s website.