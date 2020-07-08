Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone to Come With Snapdragon 865+

Mobile gaming has reached a new level in the last two years. Smartphone companies are focusing on developing and manufacturing devices which are focused on gaming only. Gaming smartphones are gaining more and more traction as the days pass by. Lenovo has been also developing its own gaming smartphone. It is the much anticipated Lenovo Legion gaming phone. Its model number – L79031 was found surfacing on the AnTuTu benchmarks and it got an impressive score of 648K+.

Powered by Snapdragon 865+

The listing of smartphone in the AnTuTu confirms the rumours that it will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset. It is also confirmed that Asus ROG Phone 3 slated to go official on July 22 will get the same chipset. According to the listing, the Snapdragon 865+ will comprise of one 3.09GHz Kryo 585 Prime CPU and three 2.42GHz Kryo 585 Gold and four 1.8GHz Kryo 585 Silver CPU. It also has the Adreno 650 graphics.

Lenovo Legion Other Specifications (Expected)

Before jumping to the rumours, let’s take a look at a few things which are already confirmed about the device as per the listing. The Lenovo L79031 variant which was seen on AnTuTu will be coming out with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Now coming to the rumours of the device, it is expected to be running on Android 10 on top of gaming-grade Legion UI. As for the resolution of the screen, the smartphone is expected to feature a 1080 x 2340 Full HD+ resolution. Adding to this, the display may come with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Some reports surfacing on the internet suggest that the Lenovo Legion gaming phone will feature multiple USB-C type ports and come with a 20MP pop-up camera for selfies. As for the camera on the rear, it might come with a dual camera setup with the primary sensor being a 64MP lens paired with a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. It may come equipped with a 4000mAh battery and a rapid 90W rapid charging facility.