Moto G 5G Plus Launched With 90Hz Refresh Rate and Quad-Camera Setup

Motorola has been in the smartphone market for many years now and it understands its target market. For any tech company to survive in the market as long as Motorola has, innovations are really important. Now, Motorola has announced its latest addition to its family of smartphones — Moto G 5G Plus. It is quite a powerful smartphone with a 5000mAh battery and 20W TurboPower charging facility. One of the unique things about the smartphone is its front dual selfie camera. Let’s take a look at the pricing and specification of the smartphone.

Moto G 5G Plus: Specifications and Features

The smartphone comes with a dual-SIM slot (Nano + Nano) technology and will be running on Android 10. As for the display of the device, it comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) LCD display and a 90Hz refresh rate on the screen. There is also the HDR10 support. The Moto G 5G Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 765 octa-core SoC. It is paired with 128GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM. One of the most interesting things about the device is that its internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of an external microSD card.

Coming to the camera of the smartphone, there is a quad-camera setup in the rear with 48MP lens being the primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there are two punch-hole selfie cameras with 16MP primary lens and an 8MP secondary lens.

Moto G 5G Plus Price

The Moto G 5G Plus is launched in two different variants. The first variant is the 4GB+64GB priced at EUR 349 (approximately Rs 29,400) and the second variant is the 6GB+128GB priced at EUR 399 (approximately Rs 33,700). Motorola has said that it will not be looking to launch the Moto G 5G for the US market. Instead, it has plans for launching another smartphone in the range of $500 in the US.