150 Mbps Broadband Plans from ACT Fibernet, BSNL and You Broadband

Broadband internet connection has become the trend for today. If you want a faster internet connection with a more stable and secure connection, broadband connection is the way to go. Since the last few years, many private companies have sprung up offering broadband connection to customers. There are so many options for you to get a broadband connection from. You can get it from companies such as You Broadband, Act Broadband, and BSNL. But once you have got a connection, the important part still left is to choose a broadband plan. If you are particularly looking for a broadband plan with 150 Mbps speed, then keep reading ahead.

You Broadband

You Broadband is one company which you can find in most of the major cities of India. It is one of the best internet service providers (ISPs) in the nation. You can get a broadband plan with 150 Mbps speed from You Broadband. If you are living in Navi Mumbai, you can get a 150 Mbps speed broadband plan just for Rs 3,182 with a validity of 90 days. With that you also get 3000GB data which is more than enough. But if you are living in Chennai, then you can get the 150 Mbps speed plan from You Broadband for Rs 3,357. It comes with a validity of 97 days and offers 4101GB data. For every other city and region in India, the price structure keeps on changing.

ACT Broadband

ACT Broadband is another great Internet Service Provider (ISP). You can get a broadband plan with 150 Mbps speed from ACT Broadband. If you are living in Bangalore, then you can opt for the ‘ACT Storm’ plan which also comes with the benefit of Netflix. You will get 150 Mbps speed with 650GB monthly data download/upload limit. It will cost you Rs 1,185. But if you are living in Chennai, then the name of the 150 Mbps speed plan from ACT Broadband changes. It becomes the ‘ACT Blast Promo’ plan which also comes with the benefit of Netflix. You get 1000GB monthly data at a rental of Rs 1,075. With every other city and region, plans and their prices differ.

BSNL

BSNL is also offering a 150 Mbps broadband plan. It is called ‘Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS311’. With the plan you will get 150 Mbps download speed. Every month you will get 1500GB data which will reduce to 2 Mbps after exhaustion. As for now, this plan is only available for people living in Bangalore. You will also get a telephone line using which you can make unlimited calls. This plan will cost you Rs 1,999 per month. More cities and telecom circles will be getting a 150 Mbps speed plan from BSNL in the coming days.