Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 Set to Receive Galaxy S20 Features

Samsung on Tuesday announced the release of a new software update designed to introduce “leading Galaxy S20 features” to the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 devices. The company said that the update will enable the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 users “to harness some of the Galaxy S20 series’ powerful innovations.” The software update is said to introduce new sharing options along with updates to the camera and tweaks to the keyboard. The Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 were announced globally in December 2019. However, Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 in India in late January while the Galaxy A71 was made available in India in mid-February.

Samsung Updates A51 and A71 Devices with Galaxy S20 Features

The update adds major changes to the camera department of the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 including the introduction of Single Take. The company unveiled the Single Take feature on the Galaxy S20 series that captures the moments through several camera modes simultaneously.

“Just by tapping record with the Single Take feature, users can capture up to ten seconds of footage with a wide range of capture modes, including Live Focus, Smart Crop, video and AI filter,” Samsung said in a release. “Users can then revisit the clips in the Gallery app and choose which capture style they like the best.”

Additionally, the camera app on the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 will include several other “Pro Mode” functionalities from the Galaxy S20 including Manual Focus and Shutter Speed control.

“These features give users more control when capturing photos and videos so they can have total command over their shooting experiences,” Samsung said in the release.

Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 Receive New Sharing Options

Further, Samsung said that the update will introduce new sharing options including Quick Share and Music Share to the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 devices.

The Music Share enables a Galaxy smartphone to connect to a user’s Bluetooth speaker directly through the user’s smartphone. Meanwhile, the Quick Share enables a Galaxy user to instantly share media files with another Galaxy device.

The update also adds new functionalities to the keyboard enabling users to translate a text directly from the keyboard. The Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 users will also now be able to undo or redo a recent action with two finger swipe on the keyboard.

The company is also adding the Clean View feature onto the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 devices that enables users to bundle up to 100 images shot together into one group.