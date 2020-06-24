Asus is known for manufacturing and designing some of the most powerful electronic items in the market. One of its products, Asus ROG Phone series, which the tech giant designed for serving the gaming needs of its customers is back in the market with a new model. It is Asus ROG Phone 3 and it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Much recently, Asus ROG Phone 2 got a price hike of Rs 2,000. The new MRP of ROG Phone 2 is now Rs 39,999. This smartphone is also built in partnership with Tencent so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Tencent customising the device much like Asus ROG Phone 2.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Specifications (Expected)

There is no official confirmation of specifications about the device from Asus. However, there are some leaks and rumours surfacing the internet. According to the leaks, the smartphone might come with 30W fast-charging technology. It will be beneficial for gamers as they need quick charging to play for longer. Along with that, the device might pack a 5,800maAh battery as well.

Talking about the camera of the device, there might be a triple camera set-up in the rear. The primary sensor of the camera setup might be a 64MP lens. The second sensor on the camera is expected to be a 13MP ultra-wide-lens. There is no rumour or leak for what kind of lens will the third sensor of the camera be. Coming to the front camera of the device for selfies, there might be a 13MP lens.

AnTuTu which is a benchmarking website reported that the Asus Phone scored a massive 6,46,310. The interesting thing is that this is the highest score for an Android phone. The only phone which is second to this score is Oppo Find X2 Pro with a score of 6.04,123. The Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with a 120Hz display. According to the rumours, the Asus ROG Phone 3 might come with a 6.59-inch display. An OLED display can be expected. Along with that, the refresh rate of the screen might touch up to 144Hz. While there are no confirmations about the screen of the smartphone, one thing is for sure and that it is the screen will get an FHD+ resolution panel.