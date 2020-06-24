Sony WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 With Extra Bass and Longer Battery Life Launched in India

Sony has finally entered into the truly wireless earphone segment in India. The Japanese multinational company has launched its first truly wireless earphones in the Indian market. The newly launched wireless earphones are WF-SP800N and WF-XB700. Both the earphones are packed with some of the best features and specifications which will be worth the price. One of the most intriguing features of the earphones is battery life. Sony has claimed that the battery will last for 9 hours in a single charge. Currently, both the earphones will be available across official retail stores of Sony. Here are all the features and specifications of the WF-SP800N and WF-XB700.

Sony WF-SP800N: Features and Specifications

The Sony WF-SP800N has been specially designed for sporting activities. The wireless earphone has a three-dimensional curved design to ensure a secure and comfortable fit. The earphones also have digital noise cancellation feature which will block all the unwanted frequencies and provide powerful sound. One of the most intriguing features of the Sony WF-SP800N is the Adaptive Sound Control which will automatically detect the environment and adjust ambient sound settings. The earphones deliver extra dynamic, powerful, punchy bass which will enhance the quality of the tracks. Sony WF-SP800N has been designed for an active lifestyle, and it comes with IP-55 dust and water resistance. Users can even wash the earphones after a high-intensity workout session.

Sony has mainly focused on the battery life of the new wireless earphone. The earphone will offer 9 hours of power. Apart from this, the charging case will provide an extra 9 hours of battery life, which totals to 18 hours of noise-free listening. In case if the noise cancellation feature is turned off, the battery life of the earphone will extend from 9 hours to 13 hours. Also, the earphone has fast charging support. In just 10 minutes, users will able to enjoy 60 minutes of music playback along with noise cancellation. Other intriguing features of the earphone include gesture controls, voice-assistant and USB Type-C charging.

Sony WF-XB700: Features and Specifications

The Sony WF-XB700 have some of the features similar to the Sony WF-SP800N. However, the earphone has been priced in the affordable segment. Sony WF-XB700 also offers 9 hours of battery life and an extra 9 hours because of the handy charging case. The earphone comes under the Extra Bass segment of Sony, which gives deep, punchy bass and dynamic experience to users. The earphone is voice compatible, and with a single button, users will be able to control music and calls. Sony WF-XB700 also comes with four different sizes of hybrid silicon rubber earbuds which would give the perfect fit to users. The earphones also have IPX4 water resistance and come with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. There is a USB Type-C port for charging the earphone. Similar to Sony WF-SP800N, the earphone will give 60 minutes of music playback in 10 minutes of charging.

Sony WF-SP800N and WF-XB700: Pricing and Availability

Sony WF-SP800N has been priced at Rs 18,990, and the global price of the earphone is the same. Sony has packed some of the best specifications and features. Also, the earphone is available in different colours which are Black, Blue and White. As of availability, the earphone will go live on sale on June 26, 2020. Talking about Sony WF-XB700, the earphone has been priced at Rs 9,990. The pricing has been kept to cater to the growing demand of the wireless earphones in the price-sensitive market of India. As of availability, the earphones will be available from today across all the Sony retail stores in India. Sony WF-XB700 will be available in two colour options which are Black and Blue.