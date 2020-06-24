Realme Releases Huawei Inspired Product Strategy for India

Realme on Tuesday announced that the company would be expanding its product portfolio in the Indian market. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobile India said in a forum post that the long-term vision of the company is to introduce a “more trendy and smarter lifestyle for every Indian.” Sheth introduced a new product strategy dubbed as “1+4+N” translating to one core product, four Smart Hubs and “N” representing artificial intelligence based Internet of Things (AIOT) devices. Further, as part of its new strategy, the company also launched its Realme Adventurer Backpack.

Realme Set to Expand Product Portfolio

Sheth said that the smartphones will be focal point of the Realme’s AIOT ecosystem

“For us, smartphones have always been the core of our product portfolio and will be the main center of realme’s AIOT ecosystem,” Sheth said in the forum post. “So, all our AIOT products will be connected to and managed by realme smartphones.”

With the Smart Hubs, the company has divided the segment into four sub categories namely Smart TV, Smart Earphone, Smart Watch and Smart Speaker. Sheth highlighted that the company has already launched Realme Smart TV, Realme Buds Air Neo and Realme Watch in 2020.

“We will be very soon introducing more cool products in our Smart Speaker category, along with more stylish smart watches, high-end TVs and smarter headphones,” Sheth said. “Like our smartphones, our AIOT offerings will be a full-range portfolio from budget to premium price segments.”

The AIOT devices under the N segment are set to include accessories ranging from “in-car chargers, backpacks, luggage cases, to smart home gadgets.” The company has teased that the smart home gadgets could include electric toothbrushes, smart plug, smart locks, smart camera and sweeping machine.

It has to be noted that Huawei in 2019 unveiled its product strategy dubbed as “1+8+N” translating to one smartphone, eight connected devices and a collection of IoT ecosystem products under the N segment.

Realme Plans to Expand Indian Workforce

Crucially, Sheth said that the company plans to increase its workforce strength to 10,000 by the end of 2020. Additionally, Sheth said that the company would be expanding its distribution channels in the Tier 4 and Tier 5 towns and that Realme would hire 5000 more sales team members.

“We are in sync with the “Make in India” initiative and hence, we will soon start manufacturing some of our AIOT products in India,” Sheth said. “We are also investing in a complete production line to build TV products and to set up high-end SMT lines for TV motherboards, which is a real leap in terms of local manufacturing and a real challenge that many other leading brands haven’t been able to take till date.”