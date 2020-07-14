BSNL Reintroduces 40 Mbps Plan with 250GB Data for Effective Price of Rs 475 per Month

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reintroduced its 40 Mbps plan with 250GB monthly data for a “limited time” in multiple circles including Gujarat. The 40 Mbps plan dubbed as “Fibro 3000GB Per Annum CS336 Plan” had earlier expired on June 22 with the plan largely exclusive to the Gujarat circle. Meanwhile, the operator has been expanding the availability of its Bhrat Fiber services in Gujarat in the recent months. The BSNL Gujarat circle on Twitter highlighted that the users can avail Bharat Fiber services in 48 hours in various cities including Modasa, Idar, Bharuch and Godhara.

BSNL Reintroduces 40 Mbps Plan with 250GB Monthly Data

The “Fibro 3000GB Per Annum CS336 Plan” enables users to browse up to 40 Mbps speed till 250GB data with the operator capping the speeds to 1 Mbps upon reaching the 250GB limit.

Similar to most other BSNL plans, the operator enables users subscribed to the “Fibro 3000GB Per Annum CS336 Plan” to make unlimited local and STD calls to any network in India.

The “Fibro 3000GB Per Annum CS336 Plan” is available on an annual subscription for a price of Rs 5700 which translates to an effective price of Rs 475 per month. BSNL currently offers the “Fibro 3000GB Per Annum CS336 Plan” in Gujarat, Daman and Diu, along with Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The operator presents the Fibro 100GB as the base plan in numerous circles including Gujarat. The Fibro 100GB enables users to browse up to 20 Mbps speed till 100GB per month with BSNL capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the 100GB limit. BSNL charges Rs 499 per month from users subscribing to the Fibro 100GB plan.

While BSNL offers one free month subscription to users subscribing to the annual plans, the scheme is not applicable to the users subscribing to the “Fibro 3000GB Per Annum CS336 Plan.”

BSNL has highlighted that the 40 Mbps plan would be available for a limited time till October 1, 2020.

BSNL Expands Bharat Fiber Availability in Gujarat Circle

It has to be noted that the Bharat Fiber service was initially launched in the key cities of the Gujarat circle including Ahmedabad, Anand, Bardoli, Kalol, Mehsana, Patan, Surat and Vadodara. In the recent months, it was said that the Bharat Fiber service has expanded to several areas including Bhuj, Mundra, Mandvi, Anjar, Adipur, Gandhidham and Rahpar. Further, the Bharat Fiber service is also said to be available in Modasa, Idar, Bharuch, Halol, Lunawada, Dahod, Ankleshwar, Dahej, Metoda, Jasdan, Jetpur, Dhoraji and Rajkot.