BSNL Reintroduces Rs 499 Bharat Fiber FTTH Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reintroduced its Rs 499 Bharat Fiber plan in select circles across India. The Rs 499 plan dubbed as “100GB CUL” or “Fibro 100” was introduced across India except Andaman and Nicobar Islands in early 2020. Initially, BSNL highlighted that the Fibro 100 had an validity till March 31, however, the operator later extended the plan to June 29. While BSNL dropped the Fibro 100 plan on June 30, the operator has now reintroduced the plan in select circles across India.

BSNL Reintroduces Fibro 100 Plan in Select Circles

The Fibro 100 plan enables users to browse up to 20 Mbps speed till 100GB and at 2 Mbps beyond 100GB limit. The operator also offers unlimited local and STD calls to users subscribed to the Rs 499 plan.

BSNL has currently enabled the Rs 499 plan in Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Crucially, the operator has reintroduced the Rs 499 plan as a regular plan in the select circles as the plan no longer has a validity date.

BSNL 300GB Plan CS337 and 4GB CUL Plan Serve as an Entry Level Plan

It has to be noted that the Fibro 100 serves as an entry level plan in circles where BSNL currently offers the plan. Additionally, BSNL offers two other Rs 499 plans restricted to specific circles across India including 300GB Plan CS337 and Bharat Fiber 10GB CS334 plans.

The 300GB Plan CS337 enables users to browse up to 40 Mbps speed till 300GB with the operator capping the speeds to 1 Mbps beyond the specified data limit. Similar to most other BSNL plans, the 300GB Plan CS337 offers users to make unlimited calls to any network across India. The 300GB Plan CS337 is available in specific circles including Kolkata, Sikkim, Rajasthan and West Bengal and serves as an entry level plan.

In Bihar, BSNL offers the Bharat Fiber 10GB CS334 plan that enables users to browse up to 30 Mbps speed till 10GB per day. While the operator caps the speeds to 1 Mbps upon reaching the 10GB per day limit, the Rs 499 plan offers users to make unlimited local and STD calls across India.

In most other circles, BSNL presents the 4GB CUL plan as an entry level pack to Bharat Fiber users. The 4GB CUL plan enables users to browse up to 10 Mbps speed till 4GB per day and at 2 Mbps upon reaching the specified limit. BSNL has priced the 4GB CUL plan at Rs 599 and enables users to make unlimited local and STD calls across India.