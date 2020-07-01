BSNL Revamps Broadband Plans in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Introduces 100 Mbps Speeds

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Andaman and Nicobar circle announced the revamp of the broadband and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) plans on Wednesday. The revamped plans are offered at identical price points as with the previous plans but the operator now provides high speeds and high data allowance to users. With the revamped plans, BSNL has also eliminated the data overage charges on its FTTH plans. Crucially, BSNL has introduced the 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps speeds as part of its revamped FTTH plans. Unlike the mainland, BSNL had earlier restricted the speeds on its FTTH plans to 10 Mbps across all price points in its Andaman and Nicobar circle.

BSNL Introduces 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps Speeds

The state-run operator offers seven major FTTH plans in the circle with the plans priced in the range of Rs 799 to Rs 7999.

The base Rs 799 plan dubbed as “60GB Plan CS 330” enables users to browse up to 10 Mbps speed till 60GB per month. The users subscribed to the 60GB Plan CS 330 can browse unlimited data beyond 60GB per month but at a reduced speed of 512 Kbps. Similarly, the Rs 999 plan enables users to browse up to 10 Mbps speeds till 150GB per month. Further, the Rs 1899 plan enables users to browse up to 10 Mbps speeds till 10GB per day. The users subscribed to the Rs 999 plan and the Rs 1899 plan can browse unlimited data but at a reduced speed of 512 Kbps upon reaching the respective limits.

The Rs 2799 plan dubbed as “15GB Per Day Plan CS342” enables users to browse up to 50 Mbps speeds till 15GB per day and at 512 Kbps beyond.

Further, the Rs 3999 plan dubbed as “25GB Per Day CS332” plan enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps speeds till 25GB per day and at 512 Kbps beyond 25GB. Similarly, the Rs 5999 and the Rs 7999 plan enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps speeds till 40GB per day and 50GB per day respectively.

BSNL enables users to make unlimited calls to any network across India with its FTTH plans. The operator highlights that the users can also subscribe to the annual packs of its FTTH plans as per the previously announced schemes.

Standard BSNL Broadband Plans Now Offer Over 50% Additional Benefits

BSNL has also updated its standard ADSL broadband plans with over 50% additional benefits in speed and data allowance. Similar to its FTTH plans, BSNL has not updated the price points of its ADSL plans. The operator offers eight ADSL broadband plans in its Andaman and Nicobar circle with the plans priced in the range of Rs 350 to Rs 7500.

The Rs 350 plan dubbed as “30GB Plan CS240” enables users to browse up to 8 Mbps till 30GB per month with BSNL capping the speeds to 512 Kbps upon reaching the limit. The Rs 350 plan earlier enabled users to browse at 2 Mbps speed till 2GB with the operator capping the speeds to 512 Kbps beyond 2GB.

Further, the Rs 650 and the Rs 1000 plan enables users to browse up to 10 Mbps speeds till 60GB and 200GB per month respectively.

Similarly, BSNL offers numerous per day plans that enable users to browse at 10 Mbps speed till the daily limit. The per day plans include Rs 1750, Rs 2750 and the Rs 3750 plans that enables users to browse up to 10 Mbps speeds till 10GB, 15GB and 25GB daily limit respectively.

The top-tier plans with daily limit includes the “35GB Per Day Plan CS227” and the “50GB Per Day Plan CS262” priced at Rs 5000 and Rs 7500 respectively. The “35GB Per Day Plan CS227” enables users to browse up to 10 Mbps speeds till 35GB per day. BSNL enables users subscribed to the “50GB Per Day Plan CS262” to browse up to 10 Mbps speeds till 50GB per day.

The operator has capped the post FUP speeds to 512 Kbps on all the ADSL broadband plans. Further, BSNL enables users to make unlimited onnet calls with its ADSL broadband plans. The offnet calls are charged at Rs 1 per minute for those users on the ADSL plans priced at Rs 1000 and above and at Rs 1.2 per minute for those users under Rs 1000 ADSL plan.

According to the documents accessed by TelecomTalk, the plans are said to be effective from July 1 with certain users already reporting the migration to new plans. However, the majority of the BSNL users in the Andaman and Nicobar circle have not been migrated to the new plans.