Tata Sky Introduces First of Its Kind Update for Non-Web Set-Top Boxes

Tata Sky is the leading DTH operator of India. The Telecom Regulatory of India (Trai) reported that Tata Sky is still in the top in terms of acquiring the highest market share of subscribers. For the year ending December 2019, Tat Sky had a market share of 31.80% subscribers which was more than any other company. One reason why Tata Sky has managed to stay ahead of the curve against its competitors in a ruthless market is that it innovates better and faster. Tata Sky is known for providing excellent customer services as well. Now it has introduced the first of its kind update for its non-web Set-Top Boxes (SD and HD). Let’s take a look at what the update is all about.

Tata Sky’s Redesigned Home Screen

Tata Sky has introduced a new feature for their Set-Top Boxes and it is called – ‘Trending on TV’. The new ‘Trending on TV’ feature will allow customers of the DTH operator to easily discover and filter through their favourite content. The subscribers can use the ‘Trending on TV’ feature by simple pressing the yellow button on their Tata Sky’s Set-Top Box remote. After pressing the button, they will be able to see ‘Top Movies’ and ‘Live Sports’ going on.

‘Top Movies’ subscribers will be able to choose movies from a total of 8 different languages — English, Tamil, Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. All of the movies on the list are rated at least 5.5 and above so that customers can choose from the best movie titles. For the ‘Live Sports’ feature, subscribers will be able to see all the live sporting events if they are taking place. The speciality of the new Home button is that it makes it easier for discovering and subscribing to new channels as it brings you the ‘Channel Info’ and ‘Channel Search’ option.

A Tata Sky Spokesperson said, “At Tata Sky, it has always been our endeavour to provide our subscribers with the widest variety of content delivered via best in class technology. The new Home App is another innovation unique to Tata Sky’s set-top boxes, providing subscribers with a readymade content guide thereby making it convenient to choose from trending movies and sporting events by simply pressing the yellow button on the remote control.”