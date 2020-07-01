Poco M2 Pro With Quad-Camera Setup to Launch in India on July 7

Poco M2 Pro could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 chipset and run on MIUI 12

    Poco has been teasing the launch of a new smartphone in India for a long time. Poco’s GM hinted that a new smartphone would be launched in India within three weeks. Earlier, it was expected that Poco would launch the Poco F2 Pro in India. However, the company is launching the Poco M2 Pro in India on July 7, 2020. The Poco M2 Pro has already been spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance. Not only this, but the smartphone has also received BIS certification with model number M2003J6CI for launch in the Indian market.

    Poco M2 Pro: Rumoured Specifications and Features

    The Poco M2 Pro is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 for global markets. As for specifications, Poco has not revealed any features of the upcoming smartphone. As per information available on the internet, it is expected that Poco M2 Pro will rock a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 chipset. Not only this, but the device will also come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

    The listing on BIS also indicates that Poco M2 Pro could run on MIUI 11, which will give new dynamic design, sound effects and many other intriguing features. Apart from this, the device might feature a rectangular quad-camera setup and design features similar to Redmi Note 9 Pro. Users must note that Poco has not revealed any official features of the upcoming Poco M2 Pro smartphone. So, the rumoured specifications must be taken with a pinch of salt.

    Poco M2 Pro: Rumoured Price and Availability

    Poco has confirmed that the Poco M2 Pro will be launched on July 7, 2020, at noon in India. As of pricing, it is expected that Poco will keep the price of Poco M2 Pro as per the price-sensitive market of India to attract more buyers. The Poco M2 Pro could be priced below Rs 15,000 with top-end features and specifications. It is expected that Poco will drop some hints regarding the price of Poco M2 Pro before the actual online launch. Since the Poco M2 Pro will be launched in an online event, it is also expected that Poco might launch the Pop Buds as well.

