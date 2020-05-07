POCO F2 Expected to Launch on May 12 via Online Event

POCO is coming back to the markets with full force. Much recently it was discovered that the smartphone manufacturer is also going to launch new ‘POCO M’ series in the future. But there is no official confirmation from the company about the launch of its much-awaited product — POCO F2 or even the POCO F2 Pro. But recently, POCO’s Twitter account shared a video with a caption suggesting that a 2nd generation product from the company is going to make its way to the markets soon. The 2nd generation product mentioned can be POCO F2. The POCO F1 was launched way back in 2018 and stirred the entire Indian and global smartphone markets.

Online Launch Event Scheduled by POCO

In the video that was shared by POCO on its Twitter handle, there was no mention of the date or any online event taking place. But a report from Android Authority which received an invite for an online event from POCO for May 12 suggests that the smartphone manufacturer will be launching the POCO F2 after all. There are no specifics shared about the online event, such as the time of it or where it will be streamed. Even though there is no official confirmation from POCO about the launch of F2, it can be expected that POCO will be launching the F2 only through the upcoming online event.

POCO M2 Pro can be Launched as Well

POCO recently took down the listing of its new device, POCO M2 Pro from the website. Now there may be a chance that the company chooses to launch the M2 Pro before the F2. So the online event held on May 12 can be for the POCO M2 Pro. There is another possibility as well. POCO can launch the POCO X2 globally through the event, but something like this has very fewer chances of happening. POCO X2 has been launched in India already. Another thing to note is that POCO a few days back shared on Twitter a video showing users loving the experience of POCO F2. This increases the possibility of the device to be POCO F2 which is going to be launched on May 12.