Poco F2 Pro Unveiled: A Rebranded Redmi K30 Pro for Global Markets With Affordable Price

Poco has come back to the market with its latest flagship device — Poco F2 Pro. The smartphone is considered as the rebranded version of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro. It has a very stylish body with the pop-up selfie camera so you can take pictures in style. Poco F2 Pro has the capability of supporting 5G connectivity and runs on the very fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Poco has said that you can use the device for long hours continuously and it won’t over-heat because it is equipped with proprietary liquid cooling technology.

Poco F2 Pro: Specifications and Features

The device comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots. It will be running on Android 10 on top of MIUI. Coming to the display, the F2 Pro has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2040) HDR10 AMOLED display, so you can expect your screen to come to life as soon as you play a game or video. It has a quad-camera setup in the rear with the primary camera having a 64MP Sony IMX686 lens, a 13MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP telemacro lens, and the last one being a 2MP depth sensor. The pop-up selfie camera is equipped with a 20MP lens. The device comes with a storage capacity of 256GB and has UFS 3.1 storage. The Poco F2 Pro still has a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a 4,700mAh battery which supports 33W fast-charging.

Poco F2 Pro Price

The base variant of the F2 Pro with 6GB+128GB has been launched for EUR 499 which is roughly Rs 41,500. Its another variant with 8GB+256GB has been launched for EUR 599 which is approximately Rs 50,000. The F2 Pro has been launched in four colours — Neon Blue, Electric Purple, Cyber Grey, and Phantom White. The smartphone has not been launched in India yet and there are no details for when it will. It won’t be very long though before the F2 Pro hits the Indian markets given the earlier success of Poco F1.