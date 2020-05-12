Poco F2 Pro Unveiled: A Rebranded Redmi K30 Pro for Global Markets With Affordable Price

Poco F2 Pro has the capability of supporting 5G connectivity and runs on the very fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

By May 12th, 2020 AT 8:09 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Poco has come back to the market with its latest flagship device — Poco F2 Pro. The smartphone is considered as the rebranded version of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro. It has a very stylish body with the pop-up selfie camera so you can take pictures in style. Poco F2 Pro has the capability of supporting 5G connectivity and runs on the very fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Poco has said that you can use the device for long hours continuously and it won’t over-heat because it is equipped with proprietary liquid cooling technology.

    Poco F2 Pro: Specifications and Features

    The device comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots. It will be running on Android 10 on top of MIUI. Coming to the display, the F2 Pro has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2040) HDR10 AMOLED display, so you can expect your screen to come to life as soon as you play a game or video. It has a quad-camera setup in the rear with the primary camera having a 64MP Sony IMX686 lens, a 13MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP telemacro lens, and the last one being a 2MP depth sensor. The pop-up selfie camera is equipped with a 20MP lens. The device comes with a storage capacity of 256GB and has UFS 3.1 storage. The Poco F2 Pro still has a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a 4,700mAh battery which supports 33W fast-charging.

    Poco F2 Pro Price

    The base variant of the F2 Pro with 6GB+128GB has been launched for EUR 499 which is roughly Rs 41,500. Its another variant with 8GB+256GB has been launched for EUR 599 which is approximately Rs 50,000. The F2 Pro has been launched in four colours — Neon Blue, Electric Purple, Cyber Grey, and Phantom White. The smartphone has not been launched in India yet and there are no details for when it will. It won’t be very long though before the F2 Pro hits the Indian markets given the earlier success of Poco F1.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Poco F2 Pro Unveiled: A Rebranded Redmi K30 Pro for Global Markets With Affordable Price

    Poco has come back to the market with its latest flagship device — Poco F2 Pro. The smartphone is considered...

    module-4-img

    Government Might Make Aarogya Setu App Mandatory for Air Travellers

    Government of India might make Aarogya Setu app mandatory for air travellers once the commercial flights resume. As per the...

    module-4-img

    Samsung India Begins Home Delivery of Smartphone Finance Service

    Samsung India on Tuesday announced that the company has commenced the home delivery of its Samsung Finance+ service enabling its...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Trai Asks Citizens to Exercise Caution while Joining Online Conference Through Audio Calls to Avoid Bill Shocks

    module-4-img

    Vivo V19 to Arrive in India on May 12: Rumoured Specifications and Price

    module-4-img

    India Adds 3.85 Million Connections in February, Overall Tele-Density at 88.95%

    module-4-img

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G Out Now to Make 5G More Accessible Globally