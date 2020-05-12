Government Might Make Aarogya Setu App Mandatory for Air Travellers

Government of India might make Aarogya Setu app mandatory for air travellers once the commercial flights resume. As per the government officials, the plan has already been discussed with all the airlines in India. However, the government is waiting to hear from the Civil Aviation Ministry regarding making the app mandatory for air travellers. Government has already made the app mandatory for all employees who are working in government jobs. Similarly, people who are living in red zone areas have also been advised to download the app and protect themselves from the threat of the deadly virus. Once the app is made mandatory for air travel, India will become the second nation after China, which will make a mobile app compulsory for travel.

Air Travellers Will Not Be Able to Board Flights if Aarogya Setu App is Not Installed

Government officials have also noted that once Civil Aviation Ministry gives a green signal to the idea of making the app mandatory, air travellers will not be allowed to board the flight if they will not have the Aarogya Setu app installed in their smartphones. If the app does not show the green status, passengers will not be allowed to enter inside the terminal building. It is also expected that people who are above 80 years of age will also not be allowed to travel in the initial days of commercial operations. However, they will be allowed to board flights when the threat of the virus is neutralised. This news is reported by PTI first.

Smartphone Users Might Soon Get Aarogya Setu App Pre-installed in their Devices

Government has been doing everything to eliminate the threat of Covid19. Various sources from smartphone makers and MAIT indicated that Aarogya Setu app would be pre-installed in smartphones in future and users will not have to download the app. The app has already made its space in the digital ecosystem of India, and nearly 8 crore people have already downloaded the app. Also, Aarogya Setu app is the fastest app to reach the 5 crore user base in India. It is expected that the government will make the app mandatory for every citizen once the lockdown period is lifted.