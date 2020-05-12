Samsung India Begins Home Delivery of Smartphone Finance Service

Samsung India on Tuesday announced that the company has commenced the home delivery of its Samsung Finance+ service enabling its users to buy devices from their homes. The Samsung Finance+ service is said to provide simple financing options to users who are interested in purchasing Galaxy smartphones in India. While the financial service was earlier available with Samsung dealers across 300 towns in India, Samsung has enabled home delivery of its Samsung Finance+ service to ensure social distancing norms. The company said that it has partnered with DMI Finance for its Samsung Finance+ service in India.

Samsung Finance+ Provides Customised Offers for Users

Samsung said that the users who are interested in purchasing a Galaxy smartphone on finance can reach out to a nearby Samsung dealer. The company said that its dealer would send a Samsung promoter to the user’s home who would aid the user in finishing the loan application.

The user is required to fill out their personal details for a KYC verification and credit scoring. Samsung said that the user would receive multiple offers upon finishing the digital loan application.

“The home delivery of Samsung Finance+ will enable our consumers to buy their favourite Galaxy smartphone at easy finance from the comfort of their homes,” Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president of mobile business at Samsung India, said in a release. “It will also ensure that our consumers don’t have to step out to a physical store at a time when Social Distancing is the new normal.”

Samsung said that its new initiative will assure users in receiving finance options for purchasing Galaxy smartphones without the need for visiting a Samsung store.

Samsung Finance+ Service Developed in India

Samsung said that its Samsung Finance+ service was developed as part of its Make in India initiative at its R&D institute in Bengaluru.

“Samsung Finance+ is our ‘Make for India’ initiative towards financial inclusion and Digital India,” Singh said. “We are confident that the home delivery of Samsung Finance+ will help millions of consumers in India.”

The company said that “nearly all consumers” who apply for finance have ended up receiving an offer on their selected Galaxy smartphones.

“These testing times have only strengthened DMI’s resolve to provide hassle-free credit to the widest population possible,” Shivashish Chatterjee, co-founder of DMI, said in the release. “Lockdowns and work-from-home make it even more important that people have the ability to get financing to purchase a smartphone from the safety of their living room.”