BSNL Withdraws Rs 149 Postpaid Plan, Users to Receive Rs 25 as Credits for Migration

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday withdrew its Rs 149 postpaid plan that offered 100 minutes of free calls to users. The development was highlighted by the BSNL Rajasthan circle on social media platforms. The “Plan 149” is among the 10 BSNL postpaid plans offered in several BSNL circles across India. BSNL enabled users to subscribe to Plan 149 on a monthly and on annual basis with users also offered an advance payment option method. With the withdrawal of Plan 149, BSNL now offers nine postpaid plans with the base plan priced at Rs 99 while the top-tier plan is priced at Rs 1525.

BSNL Plan 149 Offered Free Calls and Free Data to Users

The Plan 149 offered 500MB of free data along with 100 minutes local and STD calls to users. BSNL had a pulse rate of 60 seconds for the Plan 149 with the operator charging Rs 1 per minute for local and STD calls beyond the free calls limit.

While the incoming calls were provided for free, BSNL charged a flat rate of Rs 0.80 per minute of local and STD calls on roaming.

Additionally, the users subscribed to the Plan 149 were allowed to browse unlimited data beyond the 500MB at a reduced speed of 40 Kbps. BSNL also offered 100 SMS per month to the subscribers of Plan 149.

The operator set an activation fee of Rs 100 for the Plan 149 with users required to pay an security deposit of Rs 500 to activate local and STD calls facility. The users requiring ISD calls facility were asked to pay Rs 2000 as security deposit while the users seeking international roaming were charged Rs 5000 as security deposit.

BSNL Offers Rs 25 as Credits to Users Migrating to New BSNL Plans

BSNL Rajasthan circle highlighted that the Plan 149 users will be offered Rs 25 as discount for migrating to a higher price plan. It was said that the discount will be offered for three months with the offer valid till September 28.

It has to be noted that BSNL offers eight different plans priced above the Plan 149. The higher priced plans are offered in the range of Rs 225 to Rs 1525 with each offering additional free calls and higher data allowance per month.