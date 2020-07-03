National Digital Communications Policy Should Be Implemented Soon: Trai Chairman

RS Sharma lauded the members of COAI for their continuous efforts in keeping the digital networks running in the country during difficult times

By July 3rd, 2020 AT 3:28 PM
  • Technology News
  • TRAI
    • 0 Comment

    Trai Chairman RS Sharma has addressed the importance of new telecom policy and stated that the government should implement the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) which has been approved by the cabinet back in 2018. As reported by PTI, Trai Chairman stated in a COAI meeting that the NDCP 2018 policy needs to be pushed by the government. No official person has raised any concern regarding the terms of the policy. Since the telecom sector has played an important role during the entire COVID-19 crisis, the NDCP policy needs to be implemented to strengthen the telecom sector.

    NDCP 2018 will Remove Financial Pressure from Telecom Sector

    The Government of India has included various measures under the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) to help the telecom sector financially. Not only this, but there are also certain terms under the policy which will roll out the telecom networkS and enhance the quality of network with the help of modern technologies. RS Sharma explicitly stated that there are various measures in the NDCP policy which will accelerate the digital connectivity of people.

    Telecom Secretary Can Implement NDCP 2018 Policy

    Trai Chairman also stated that India had shown its potential in difficult times, and it is ready to embrace the 5G technology. Also, the crisis will be a good chance to grab the opportunity and enhance the telecom sector. He also stated that the responsibility of implementing the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018 is on Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash.

    Trai Chairman Praised COAI For Maintaining Digital Networks in Country

    The entire nation has been facing the wrath of COVID-19 from months now. However, the telecom sector has played an important role in the whole crisis to keep everyone connected amid the lockdown period and provide a stable network to cater to their work and entertainment needs. Trai Chairman lauded the COAI and its member’s efforts who actively work amid the crisis to keep digital networks running in the country. Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash revealed that the digital networks in India remained robust and active. All the telecom subscribers enjoyed seamless services in the entire lockdown period. He also stated that all the healthcare workers, police and emergency workers could not have operated efficiently without stable digital networks provided by the sector.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Withdraws Rs 149 Postpaid Plan, Users to Receive Rs 25 as Credits for Migration

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday withdrew its Rs 149 postpaid plan that offered 100 minutes of free calls...

    module-4-img

    National Digital Communications Policy Should Be Implemented Soon: Trai Chairman

    Trai Chairman RS Sharma has addressed the importance of new telecom policy and stated that the government should implement the...

    module-4-img

    Jio Platforms Officially Launches JioMeet, App Shares Data with Third Party Individuals

    Jio Platforms, the holding company of Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio on Thursday officially launched its JioMeet video conferencing app...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi 9A Might Be Rebranded as a Poco Smartphone

    module-4-img

    Lava Announces Design in India Challenge Seeking Entries for Next Indian Smartphone

    module-4-img

    New Tata Sky +HD Set-Top Box Price Reduced to Rs 4,999

    module-4-img

    BSNL Cancels 4G Tender, Employees Say Private Lobby Succeeded