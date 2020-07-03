Samsung Unveils Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever Schemes in India

Samsung India on Friday announced the launch of Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever schemes in India. The company said that the schemes are intended to increase the “affordability options” to users seeking to purchase Samsung’s flagship range of smartphones in India. Samsung said that the Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever schemes are available across Samsung Exclusive stores and at other retail outlets across India. The company has been expanding its value added schemes in India in the recent months. In late June, the company announced the launch of Samsung Care+ scheme intended to offer a “comprehensive protection plan” to Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Assured Scheme in India

Samsung said that the users considering a Galaxy smartphone in India can opt for the Galaxy Assured plan to receive “exciting buyback offers” from the company. The Galaxy Assured scheme is said to be available with the 2020 Samsung Galaxy flagships including Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 smartphones. Further, the Galaxy Assured scheme is also said to be available to users purchasing the Galaxy S10 Lite with 512GB storage variant and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Samsung said that the company has partnered with Servify for the Galaxy Assured scheme.

The company said that the users can receive up to 70% of the original price as the buy back value for the three month old Galaxy S20 devices. The users with a six month old device are said to be eligible for 60% buyback value. Further, the users with nine month and 12 month devices can receive up to 50% and 40% of their device value respectively.

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Forever Scheme in India

The company said that the Galaxy Forever enables users to purchase a Galaxy S20 series of smartphones at 60% of the price. However, the users are required to pay the balance 40% at the end of the year or have to return the device at the completion of the year.

Samsung said that the users can avail the Galaxy Forever scheme by purchasing a Galaxy S20 smartphone using Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) facility. The company said that the Galaxy Forever scheme was launched in partnership with Servify and IDFC.

“These two plans are a win-win situation for consumers, who will now have a range of options while buying Samsung’s premium range of Galaxy smartphones,” Aditya Babbar, director of mobile business at Samsung India, said in a release.