BSNL Introduces Prepaid Plan Queuing Facility to Rival Private Telcos

    One thing that prepaid customers don’t like is the reminder of their plan ending soon. If you are recharging for a whole year, that is a different issue then. But if you are someone who lives off of short-term validity or medium-term validity packs, then you know the frustration of recharging again and again. One thing that some telcos allow their customers to do is to go for multiple recharges. A multiple recharge is a kind of recharge which the customer can do before his/her current prepaid plan ends. So that once their first plan ends their second one automatically starts. This allows for a seamless call and data experience. Now, BSNL has also announced its multiple recharge scheme.

    BSNL Multiple Recharge Scheme

    BSNL users can now recharge more than once without having to wait for their current PV/STV to end. Subscribers can recharge with multiple PVs/STVs of the same denomination. All the plans and benefits will be accumulated and the subscriber won’t have to worry about recharging again and again. Once the first recharge expires, the second one would automatically start.

    When the first pack expires and another one starts, the customers would be notified via a message. For the initial phase of this offer, it is only limited to a few plans. The PVs/STVs this offer is valid for are of Rs 97, Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 118, Rs 187, Rs 247, Rs 319, Rs 399, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666, Rs 699, Rs 997, Rs 1699, and Rs 1999.

    Talking about other telcos, Reliance Jio offers something similar but even better. Reliance Jio users can also go for advance subscriptions. But the only difference is that Jio customers can go for different denomination recharges as well. For example, if a Jio subscriber has an original plan of Rs 555 and wants to do an additional recharge in advance. Then he/she won’t have to necessarily go with the Rs 555 recharge only. They can also go with any other kind of recharge plan that they want. So the flexibility of plans is a bonus for Jio customers.

