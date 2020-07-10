OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for OnePlus 7T Series Optimises Auto-Brightness; Security Patch Updated

    OnePlus on Thursday rolled out Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro. The Open Beta 6 introduces multiple changes to the devices including the update to July security patch and the optimization of auto brightness. The company in a forum post highlighted that the beta builds “are sometimes not as stable” as the official builds and that the users are accepting the potential risks by installing the update. OnePlus rolled out the Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 7T series in March that introduced new features like Live Captions and enhancements to single and double tap performance of Ambient Display and lock screen.

    The Open Beta 6 is said to add Lap time and Split time to the clock app with an update to the user interface. The new beta build is also said to add Moments to the Game Space that stores gaming snapshots and screen recordings.

    Additionally, the Open Beta 6 is said to fix numerous other elements including an issue that prevented double tap to wake feature “in some settings.” The update is also said to fix an “abnormal color display” issue at the top area and bottom of the Notes app. The changelog also highlights that update fixes the automatic pull down issue related to the unlock screen in ambient display along with fixes to the wireless alarm notifications. However, the latest beta build continues to miss out on one-handed mode.

    Open Beta Users Will Receive OTA Build

    It has to be noted that the Open Beta users with the Open Beta 5 build will receive the new update as an Over-the-Air (OTA) update. However, the users who have not enrolled into the Open Beta and are not on the latest build are required to manually download the update and copy the build to their devices. Upon loading the update to the phone storage, the users can hit System Update to install the latest build.

    The users also have to note that the rollback from the Open Beta to Stable Build requires the users to wipe the data from the phone storage.

    OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for OnePlus 7T Series Optimises Auto-Brightness; Security Patch Updated

