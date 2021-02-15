BSNL Duplicate Bill Can be Generated, Here’s How

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a ton of services to its users. Be it prepaid, postpaid, broadband, landline, or satellite phone recharge customers, every customer of the state-run telco can get a duplicate bill if he/she wishes to. The operator also allows users to check their bills online, make online payments, check the balance for their respective connections and more. Today, we will focus on how you can generate a duplicate bill for your BSNL connection.

How to General Duplicate Bill for BSNL?

If you want to generate a duplicate bill for your BSNL connection, you will have to follow a series of very simple steps mentioned ahead.

Step 1 would be to visit the telco’s portal. This link will take you to the portal of BSNL – https://portal.bsnl.in/myportal/authorize.do. The next step would be to sign-in. You will have to enter your registered phone number/email id/old username for signing-in to your account. But this is for the registered users only.

For the unregistered users trying to sign-in for the first time, they will have to click on the ‘sign-up’ option and create an account from there. Once their account is confirmed, they can return to the ‘sign-in’ page and sign-in to their account.

After you have signed in, click on the service you want (that is of course for duplicate bills in this case). Then enter your registered landline number or mobile number again. The duplicate bill should open for you right away if you have followed all the steps.

There is another method, as well. For this one, select the ‘services’ option and click on ‘My Bills’. After that, you have to click on the number you want the bill to be generated for. Once you click the number, the bills will open for you. You can select the bill you want and also download it on your device. You can do that by finding the download option on the screen.