BlueStacks 5 Beta Announced With Promise of 40% Less RAM Usage and ARM Support

BlueStacks Inc., today announced its biggest update ever- the BlueStacks 5 (Beta) as it completes one billion downloads worldwide. BlueStacks is basically an emulator that allows us to play Android games on PC. BlueStacks is also known as the pioneer of Android gaming on PC. BlueStacks even runs on low-end PCs, however, it requires a decent amount of RAM to run smoothly. In a new press release, BlueStacks said the BlueStacks 5 (Beta) is a complete rewrite of the product, internally code-named Robusta. It is built from the ground up to consume significantly less memory and support for ARM, said the company. Here are all the features to be added with BlueStacks 5 (Beta).

BlueStacks 5 (Beta): Check What’s New and Release Date

BlueStacks 5 (Beta) brings a lot of new features to the table. According to the company, a typical user spends an average of five hours playing mobile games every day. BlueStacks 5 (Beta) brings FPS lock and long-flight features to enable smooth and continuous gameplay. Furthermore, the company also promises significantly faster boot, install, and launch times with the new beta version.

The new version also brings Eco-mode that allows players to switch multi-task. With BlueStacks 5 (Beta), the company is also promising smoother gameplay; Besides, it also promises a 40% reduction in RAM usage over the previous version. One of the major complaints with BlueStacks was the excessive RAM usage, but the company seems to be addressing the issue finally.

Also, the beta version brings support for ARM keeping Apple in mind because it recently switched to ARM-based M1 chips. BlueStacks app container technology enables the games to be optimised to run on PC, Mac and other devices without any additional work need from the developer.

BlueStacks 5 (Beta) is already available for download. Interested users can head over to the company’s website to download the new version. Since it is a beta version, you might encounter occasional bugs.