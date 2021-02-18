MTNL PV 1499 With 2GB Daily Data and 365 Days Validity Now Available Till May 13

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has extended the availability of seven prepaid plans by another 90 days. The plans in question are STV 153, STV 196, STV 259, STV 329, STV 399, STV 409 and PV 1499. These are MTNL’s daily data prepaid plans with validity ranging from 28 days to 365 days. The PV 1499 seems to be the best-prepaid plan available from any telecom operator right now because it offers 2GB daily data for one year. The Rs 1,499 prepaid plans from private telcos Airtel and Vodafone Idea offers just 24GB of data benefit, whereas MTNL is providing 730GB of data. The STV 409 from MTNL comes with 3GB data per day, whereas the STV 153 offers 1GB data per day for 28 days.

MTNL Extends Availability of 7 Prepaid Plans

MTNL, on its website, confirmed that the STV 153, STV 196, STV 329, STV 399 and PV 1499 would be available for recharge till May 13, 2021, whereas the STV 259 and STV 409 can be recharged till May 17, 2021. Moving onto the benefits, all these plans ship with unlimited voice calling benefit along with 100 SMSes per day, and the only difference is data benefit and validity of the plans.

The STV 153 and STV 196 plans come with 1GB and 1.5GB data per day, and 28 days validity. The STV 259 offers a user 2GB data per day for 35 days, followed by STV 329 with the same 2GB daily data for 45 days.

The STV 399 offers just 500MB of data per day for 28 days, but it makes up for the lower data benefit with truly unlimited voice calling to any network from home & national roaming network.

The STV 409 offers a user 3GB data per day for 84 days, and lastly, the PV 1499 comes with 2GB data per day for 365 days.

As noted, all the prepaid plans come with unlimited calling benefit. MTNL says the benefit of free calling and SMS will be available from the home network and MTNL Delhi network. During roaming other than MTNL Delhi, standard roaming charges will be applicable. The STV 399 is an exception because it offers unlimited calling anywhere within India.