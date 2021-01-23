BSNL Republic Day 2021 Offers: Rs 2,399, Rs 1,999 Plans Get Validity Extension, Rs 399 Plan Launched

State-run telecom operator BSNL brings new offers for Independence Day and Republic Day every year. And it continues this year for Republic Day 2021. BSNL Republic Day 2021 Offers include extra validity on two long-term prepaid recharges of Rs 2,399 and Rs 1,999. The government-owned company also launched a new STV 398 with 30 days validity. On top of that, the telco has made a major revision by removing the FUP limit on voice calls. All the BSNL plans had a 250 minutes daily voice calling FUP limit, but that has been removed now. On top of that, the telco will also provide full talk time value on all the topups priced above Rs 120 and going all the way up to Rs 6,000. Continue reading to know more about the BSNL Republic Day 2021 Offers in detail.

BSNL Republic Day 2021 Offers: Rs 1,999 Plan Offers 21 Days Extra Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering the Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan for a while now. As part of the Republic Day 2021, it will provide an additional validity of 21 days, taking the total validity of the plan to 386 days. The extra validity offer will be valid till January 31, 2021.

As for the benefits, the PV 1999 or Rs 1,999 BSNL annual plan comes with unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 3GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day. Besides, users will also get free PRBT (BSNL Tunes) subscription with unlimited song change option for 365 days. The plan also ships with Eros Now subscription for 365 days, alongside Lokdhun content for the first 60 days.

BSNL Republic Day 2021 Offers: Rs 2,399 Plan Offers 72 Days Extra Validity

Since it is India’s 72nd Republic Day, BSNL revised the PV 2,399 or Rs 2,399 long-term plan to offer 72 days of extra validity. The plan comes with unlimited voice calling without any daily FUP limit, 100 SMSes per day, 3GB data per day, free BSNL PRBT for 365 days and Eros Now subscription for the entire validity period. BSNL reduced the validity of the plan from 600 days to 365 days, but the limited period offer till March 31, 2021, means users get 437 days validity.

BSNL Republic Day 2021 Offers: STV 398 New Plan Launched

To stay competitive in the market, BSNL brought the STV 398 plan a couple of weeks ago, but the telco is marketing it as the plan introduced for Republic Day 2021 itself. The USP of this prepaid plan is the unlimited data benefit. BSNL did not mention any daily FUP limit or speed reduction after a certain amount of data usage, so we are assuming the plan offers truly unlimited data without any restriction. Other benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calls to any network including those in Delhi and Mumbai circles. It also allows users to send 100 SMSes per day.

BSNL Republic Day 2021 Offers: Slew of Topups Offering Full Talk Time Benefit

Lastly, we have a lot of topups from BSNL which offer full talk time benefit for a limited period. The Rs 120, Rs 150, Rs 200, Rs 220, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 550, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,100, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000, plans are coming with full talk time benefit for a limited period.

So these are the BSNL Republic Day 2021 Offers. Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.