BSNL Offering Lifetime Validity to Prepaid Users, Are You Eligible?

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering lifetime validity to select kind of prepaid users if they follow certain terms and conditions. First of all, the offer is only applicable for C-Top Up prepaid connection users. For the unaware, C-Top Up prepaid connections are special mobile connections which BSNL offers to its retailers and Direct Selling Agents (DSA). This group of users recharge for and collect bills from regular subscribers of BSNL services. However, as mentioned above, there are some rules that these C-Top Up prepaid connection holders need to follow, keep reading ahead to find out what they are.

BSNL C-Top Up Prepaid Users To Get Lifetime Validity on Plans if They Follow This

There is just one string attached to the offer. For any C-Top Up prepaid user to get the benefit of lifetime validity on his/her mobile connection, he/she must make at least one transaction in a period of 90 days. If there are no transactions in a 90 day period, BSNL will deactivate or delete all the inactive accounts/connections. The offer will come into effect from January 18, 2021, in all the telecom circles.

As per a report from KeralaTelecom, C-Top Up connections which are deactivated and are in the Grace Period-II (GP-II) can be reactivated by recharging with an STV or PV in the same manner as for regular subscribers of the telco. Likewise, normal top-up won’t activate the connection for C-Top Up users if their number is listed on the GP-II category.

This could prove to be a great strategy for BSNL. The telco is finally coming around and catching up with the marketing and selling strategies of other operators. With this offer, C-Top Up users of BSNL will be motivated to make more transactions throughout a year. This would, in turn, benefit the telco in the long-run.

The telco recently introduced long-term (annual) validity options for multiple Bharat Fiber plans. This is something a lot of users wanted because long-term plans with BSNL mean getting a few months of service for free. Along with this, the telco also introduced the over-the-top (OTT) add-on pack for broadband users. So those users who want OTT subscriptions with their broadband plans can purchase these add-on packs.

The OTT add-on pack from BSNL costs Rs 129 per month for the first three months and then it becomes Rs 199 per month for however long the user wishes to subscribe to the pack for.