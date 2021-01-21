Vi Partners With MFine for Offering Easy Medical Consultation to Users

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has just announced its partnership with MFine through which the telco aims to provide easy and faster medical consultation to its users. During pandemic’s desperate time, people need to maintain distance from each other, heightening the role of technology multiple-folds. Getting consultations from doctors on call or text via smartphone makes it easy and convenient for the users to get medical help without exposing them from the threat of getting infected with the coronavirus. Read ahead to find out what this partnership will mean for the Vi users.

Vi Users Can Connect With up to 600 Partner Hospitals of Mine

Vi users will be able to leverage India’s first AI-powered healthcare platform, MFine to connect with over 600 partner hospitals and over 4,000 doctors across 35 specialities for consulting about their medical problems and get a possible solution for it.

Vi users can get on instant chats with hospitals or doctors and can even choose to go with video calls if necessary. It is worth noting that the users will have complete control over which doctor and hospital they want to choose. Patients or users will get the option to upload images, prescriptions, past medical records, and more necessary details required on the platform of MFine to get an accurate suggestion for treating their medical condition.

This partnership is bound to change the way users consume medical services and look at the healthcare industry in general. Since users won’t need to step off their home for getting a consultation with a doctor or specialist, it would keep them safe from getting infected by the coronavirus.

Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer of Vi, said that the telco is very happy with its strategic partnership with MFine. He said that Vi is excited to bring holistic digital solutions for its users which would further create more business opportunities for the telco.

Arjun Choudhary, Chief Business Officer of MFine and Founding member, said that the need for telemedicine is rising to facilitate and support social distancing, which is why MFine is very excited to partner with Vi.

Through this partnership with Vi, the healthcare platform will be able to access the telco’s customer base and get a deeper reach into the Indian market. Choudhary further said that in the last six months, people who had never used telemedicine earlier are now consulting with doctors and hospitals across India. The services of MFine are also beneficial for people living in small cities and rural areas of the country with limited healthcare facilities.