Samsung 870 EVO SSD With Up to 4TB Storage Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 3,599

The 870 EVO SSD comes as a successor the 860 EVO SSD

    South Korean electronics company, Samsung, today released the 870 EVO SSD in India. The 870 EVO SSD is the company’s latest SATA solution, and it is aimed at a wide range of consumers from general PC users to IT professionals. Samsung says the 870 EVO SSD can reach the maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. Furthermore, the latest model is said to deliver 38% improvement in random read speed over the previous 860 EVO SSD. Samsung 870 EVO will be offered in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB sizes, with the prices starting at Rs 3,599 and going all the way up to Rs 43,999. Read on to know more about the Samsung 870 EVO SSD in detail.

    Samsung 870 EVO SSD: Features and Pricing in India

    The Samsung 870 EVO features the company’s latest V-NAND and Samsung Controller. This allows the SSD to achieve maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560MB/s and 530MB/s, respectively. The 870 EVO SSD uses a large variable SLC buffer that allows the SSD’s Intelligent TurboWrite maintain its peak performance levels. As noted, the 870 EVO SSD delivers 38% better performance than its predecessor.

    Samsung also confirmed that all the SSD components are designed in-house so that every part works together cohesively. Thanks to the in-house components, the 870 EVO SSD delivers around 30% improvement in sustained performance over the 860 EVO, as well as an impressive terabytes written (TBW) rating of 2,400TB. The company also offers a five-year limited warranty for the 4TB 870 EVO model.

    The 250GB/500GB models have 512MB DRAM, whereas the same for 1TB, 2TB and 4TB models is 1GB, 2GB and 4GB of DRAM. The SSD can be used with all the devices that have a 2.5-inch SATA interface connection. Also, the power-saving sleep model will enable the connectivity with devices that support Windows Modern Standby function. The management software for this SSD is Samsung Magician. Samsung has designed the 870 EVO keeping the environment in mind. This essentially means the company has minimised the carbon footprint during the production process to deliver a greener product experience.

    Lastly, we have pricing. The Samsung 870 EVO SSD comes in five storage options- 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB sizes. The 250GB model is priced at Rs 3,599, 500GB model at Rs 5,999, 1TB model at Rs 10,999, 2GB model at Rs 21,999 and the 4TB model will retail for Rs 43,999. Samsung confirmed the 870 EVO can be picked up via offline and online channels.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

