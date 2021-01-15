Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro With In-Canal Fit and ANC Launched in India, Check Price

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has launched in India with intelligent active noise cancellation (ANC) and it has a much more premium look to it compared to its predecessor

By January 15th, 2021 AT 1:55 PM
    Samsung yesterday unveiled multiple new products, including the S21 series and Galaxy Buds Pro. Now, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has launched in India with intelligent, active noise cancellation (ANC) and it has a much more premium look to it than its predecessor. There are several interesting features on the new TWS earphones such as IPX7 water-resistance rating, wireless charging, and an ‘auto switch’ feature. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is touted to work best with the Samsung smartphones and tablets. Read ahead to find out about the specifications and price of the product.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro come with a new feature called ‘auto switch’. It is worthy to note that this is the first time Samsung has incorporated this feature on its TWS earphones. However, it is not a new technology entirely; earphones from other companies already have it for a long time.

    With the help of ‘quick switch’ feature, users will be able to switch their Bluetooth connection between multiple Galaxy devices very smoothly and quickly. When paired with Galaxy devices, the Galaxy Buds Pro will also offer 360 audio with Dolby Head Tracking technology to provide users with a spatial audio experience.

    The new Galaxy Buds Pro come in an in-canal fit design which will enable improved passive noise and intelligent, active noise cancellation. So these look completely different from the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live launched by Samsung last year.

    There are three microphones on each of the earpiece where two are outer, and one is inner. The Galaxy Buds Pro also have a separate voice pickup unit. Users can adjust the features and settings of the Galaxy Buds Pro with the help of Galaxy Wearable Companion app.

    The battery life of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is claimed to be up to 8 hours with ANC switched-off and 5 hours with ANC on. Along with the charging case, the total battery life of these TWS earphones goes up to 28 hours with ANC off and 18 hours with ANC on.

    Case of the Galaxy Buds Pro has a Type-C charging port and also supports Qi wireless charging. The earphones are rated IPX7-water-resistant.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has launched for Rs 15,990 in India. The pre-booking of these new TWS earphones is already live, and customers in India will also start receiving deliveries of the earphones from January 29, 2021. It is the same day the earphones will also go on open sale from.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

