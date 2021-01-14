Samsung Galaxy S21 Devices to Offer 5G Support in India, Prices Start at Rs 69,999

Right after the global launch, Samsung Mobile has launched the Galaxy S21 trio in India. Unlike the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy S21 series will offer 5G support in the country and the prices of the phones are slightly on the higher side. The Galaxy S20 devices started at Rs 66,999, but the Galaxy S21 devices will start at Rs 69,999 because of the inclusion of 5G. Also, the series will come with Exynos 2100 chipset. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will start at Rs 1,05,999, unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra which came for an even lower price of Rs 92,999. Samsung has launched the three phones in two configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Continue reading to know more about the Galaxy S21 series prices in India.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra Prices in India Revealed

The Galaxy S21 in India will be available in two variants- 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, priced at Rs 69,999 and Rs 73,999. The Galaxy S21+ also comes in the same 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models at Rs 81,999 and Rs 85,999, respectively. Lastly, we have the Galaxy S21 Ultra at Rs 1,05,999 for the 12GB+256GB model and at Rs 1,16,999 for the 16GB+512GB configuration.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 trio will begin on January 15. All the pre-booked customers will be eligible for a free Galaxy Smart Tag and Samsung E-Shop voucher of up to Rs 10,000. Furthermore, all the pre-booked customers can get Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a combo of Galaxy Buds+ & Travel adapter. Lastly, HDFC Bank customers can avail Rs 10,000 cashback on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 cashback on Galaxy S21+ and Rs 5,000 cashback on Galaxy S21. Pre-booked devices will ship from January 25, whereas every user can purchase the device starting January 29.

To recall, the Galaxy S20 started at Rs 66,999, while the Galaxy S20+ arrived with a starting price of Rs 73,999. The Galaxy S20 Ultra retailed for Rs 92,999 at the launch. Just a couple of days ago, we reported the Galaxy S20′ series price drop in India. The Galaxy S20 is now available at Rs 49,999 in the country, while the S20 Ultra can be purchased for Rs 76,999.

The hike in prices could be due to the inclusion of 5G support. For the unaware, the Galaxy S20 series did not offer 5G support in India and it was limited to just 4G. This year’s Galaxy S21 devices offer 5G even in India.

While Samsung reduced the prices of Galaxy S21 devices in the United States, the South Korean company has increased the prices in India, and as mentioned, the reason could be the inclusion of 5G.