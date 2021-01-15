BSNL Rs 365 Prepaid Mobile Phone Annual Plan: 2GB Daily Data and Unlimited Calling on Offer

The freebies of BSNL's Rs 365 plan is for 60 days, but the annual validity of the plan is a good fit for all subscribers

By January 15th, 2021 AT 7:32 AM
    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is known for offering affordable prepaid plans in the industry. The telco has a Rs 365 prepaid mobile phone plan. As the price itself suggests, the plan comes with 365 days of validity, but the freebies are valid only for 60 days from the date of recharge. BSNL’s Rs 365 recharge is possibly the cheapest annual plan available from any telecom operator at the moment. The cheapest annual plan from Reliance Jio is available at Rs 1,299, and the same from and Airtel is Rs 1,498. Do make a note that the freebies are the actual plan benefits, whereas the 365 days validity is to keep the BSNL SIM card active. Read on to know more about the BSNL Rs 365 annual plan.

    BSNL Rs 365 Annual Plan: Benefits Detailed

    BSNL Rs 365 annual prepaid mobile plan is available all across the country. Benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calling to any network within India, unlimited data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 2GB per day and 100 SMSes per day to any network including Delhi & Mumbai. The plan also ships with BSNL Tunes subscription at no extra cost. These are the freebies valid for 60 days. The actual validity of the plan is 365 days.

    Until January 10, BSNL limited the voice calls to 250 minutes per day, however, the limit has been removed now. All the BSNL prepaid plans now offer unlimited voice calls to any network within India without any FUP limit.

    BSNL Has the Cheapest Annual Prepaid Plan

    The freebies of BSNL’s Rs 365 plan is for 60 days, but the annual validity of the plan is a good fit for all subscribers. Leading telecom operator Reliance Jio has a Rs 1,299 plan that offers benefits for 336 days, whereas the Rs 1,498 plan from Bharti Airtel comes with 365 days validity. That said, these plans come with benefits for the entire validity period, unlike the BSNL plan, which limits freebies for 60 days.

    Besides the Rs 365 plan, the telco also has a Rs 1,499 prepaid recharge which provides benefits for 365 days. Benefits of the BSNL Rs 1,499 plan are on-par with those of private telcos; It comes with unlimited voice calling to any network including Delhi & Mumbai, 24GB of data and 100 SMSes per day to any network within the country. The validity of the plan is 365 days. Both the Rs 365 and Rs 1,499 BSNL annual plans are available across the country.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

