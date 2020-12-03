BSNL Rs 1,499 Annual Prepaid Plan Comes With 24GB Data and 250 Minutes per Day

BSNL introduced the Rs 1,499 annual prepaid plan a few months ago across several circles in the country. The Rs 1,499 prepaid offering from BSNL takes on the similarly priced prepaid plans from the private telecom operators. For example, both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel are currently offering a Rs 1,499 with 365 days validity. So the BSNL’s Rs 1,499 plan is here to challenge the same. When BSNL launched the plan in August this year, it offered benefits for 395 days as part of a promotional offer. However, the promotional offer is no longer valid and the validity of the plan is reduced to 365 days. The Rs 1,499 prepaid plan from BSNL offers 24GB data and unlimited voice calling benefit.

BSNL Rs 1,499 Prepaid Plan: Validity Reduced

BSNL has two annual plans on offer right now priced at Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,999. As mentioned above, the Rs 1,499 prepaid plan used to come with 395 days validity, but it has now been reduced to 365 days. Still, it is a very decent plan, but BSNL is always known for offering better prepaid plans than private telcos and that’s not the case with this annual plan.

The plan comes with unlimited voice calling benefit which is capped at 250 minutes per day (on-net and off-net). After 250 minutes, calls will be charged at base plan tariff. It also comes with 24GB data benefit and there’s 100 SMSes per day benefit as well. Existing BSNL can get this plan from the website of BSNL or can text ‘PLAN BSNL1499’ to 123 from their registered BSNL number. The plan is also available for recharge via third-party portals like Paytm and PhonePe.

Apart from the Rs 1,499 prepaid plan, BSNL also has the Rs 1,999 annual recharge which comes with 3GB data per day, 365 days validity, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling capped at 250 minutes per day. The Rs 1,999 recharge also has Eros Now benefit under its belt. The Rs 1,499 does not offer Eros Now benefit though.

Airtel has a Rs 1,498 prepaid plan and Vi has a Rs 1,499 prepaid plan which ship with the same benefits of 24GB data, truly unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMSes for the entire 365 days period.