Snapdragon 888, Everything to Know About the Next Flagship Chipset

Snapdragon 888 5G chipset was recently made official by Qualcomm. It will power the flagship devices which will launch in 2021. Smartphone manufacturers such as Oppo and Xiaomi have already confirmed the chipset to be sporting their devices. The Snapdragon 888 will be the next generation 5G chipset. Qualcomm believes that demand for the premium smartphones will not go down anytime soon, thus the Snapdragon 888 should see a good response from the market. Today we are going to be listing all the major details of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Keep reading ahead to find out.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 6th AI Engine, Better Cameras, and More

First of all, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 dons an integrated 5G modem. This just makes it better for the mobile makers to manufacture new smartphones since there is no need for extra chips for 5G. The integration of the 5G modem with the chip will result in better battery life and lower cost of smartphones.

The Snapdragon 888 comes with the 6th AI Engine which is Hexagon 780 AI processor. As claimed by Qualcomm, this AI Engine is 50% faster than the previous one. The AI Engine can manage 26 trillion operations per second.

There is an in-built graphics processor, Adreno 660. Qualcomm has said that it is 35% faster than the previous generation graphics processor. Adding to this, for better gaming performance, the Snapdragon 888 will feature the 3rd generation Elite Gaming platform of Qualcomm which will bring the Variable Rate Shading (VRS) to smartphones for the first time. VRS is a technique which makes the images in the game very life-like. Also, the chipset can support games being played at up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 aims to convert smartphones into professional cameras with its computational photography. With an improved ISP, the chipset will be able to capture images at up to 2.7 gigapixels per second. This translates to 120 images in a second with a 12MP sensor. It can also shoot videos at HDR quality.

Many Chinese smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, and Oppo have already revealed their plans about using the Snapdraong 888 in their flagship devices next year.