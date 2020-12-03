Dish TV to Now Offer EPIC ON App to DishSMRT Hub and D2h Stream Android Box

Dish TV, one of the largest direct-to-home (DTH) operators of India has recently partnered with EPIC ON. EPIC ON is an over the top (OTT) content platform. Subscribers of the DTH operator will now get the services of EPIC ON on the DishSMRT Hub and D2h Stream Android Box. For the unaware, IN10 Media Network owns the EPIC ON online streaming platform. There are more than 2,000+ hours of the content library present for the subscribers using the aforementioned Set-Top Boxes (STBs) — more details ahead.

EPIC ON App Available on DishSMRT Hub and D2h Stream Android Box

EPIC ON app will be now available for the subscribers using DishSMRT Hub and D2h Stream Android Box. There is a plethora of content in the offer, including movies, talks, documentaries, fictional and factual series.

Subscribers can also stream through the entertaining short-format content offered by EPIC ON. There are more than 5,000 hours of podcasts, 1,000+ casual multiplayer games, and over 1,000 e-books for people who like to read a lot.

The Android STBs provided by Dish TV and D2h offer a lot more than just EPIC ON. With the STB, there is in-built support for Google Assistant. Adding to this, there is also in-built Chromecast. Subscribers can directly stream through popular OTT content platforms such as Watcho, YouTube, Voot, Eros Now, ZEE5, ALT Balaji, Amazon Prime Video, and many more.

There is no need for a Smart TV to run these STBs on them. Both the DishSMRT Hub and D2h Stream Android Box can run on any TV and give subscribers access to all the above mentioned entertaining platforms.

Both DishSMRT Hub and D2h Android Stream Box is available for users at the cost of Rs 3,999. But for the existing customers of the DTH operator, these STBs are available at a discounted price of Rs 2,499.

Anil Dua, Executive Director and CEO of Dish TV India Ltd said, “Our partnership with EPIC ON is another step in the same direction, making it easy for our Android box users to access their vast content library including, short-form versions of its flagship and popular TV shows.”