Infinix Zero 8i With 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage Launched in India, Price and Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i has just launched for the Indian market. The smartphone comes with a unique look at the rear and aims to offer premium features for a lesser price. It is worthy to note that the smartphone was already launched for the Pakistan market and the Indian variant launched today doesn’t differentiate from the Pakistani variant in any way. The Infinix Zero 8i comes with 128GB of onboard storage and also gets the support of 33W fast-charging. Read ahead to find out more about the specifications and the price of the smartphone.

Infinix Zero 8i Specifications

The Infinix Zero 8i has launched with a 6.85-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) IPS display. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20:5:9 and comes with a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio. Infinix Zero 8i also gets the support of 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users also get an option to expand the storage by up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

There is a quad-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. At the front is a dual-camera setup in a punch-hole design where the primary sensor is a 16MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor.

The Infinix Zero 8i comes with a 4,500mAh battery which gets the support of 33W fast-charging support as well. There is also a Power Marathon feature on the smartphone which has been claimed to increase the battery life of the device by 25%. The device weighs 210.5 grams, so it isn’t exactly light.

Infinix Zero 8i Price

Infinix Zero 8i has been launched in India for a price of Rs 14,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. There are no other variants launched at the moment, so this is the single option users get. It is worthy to note that this is just the introductory price, and Flipkart has listed the product for Rs 18,999. The device will go on sale from December 9 via Flipkart.