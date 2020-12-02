BSNL Best Data STVs Offer Unlimited Data Without Speed Restrictions

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a range of data special tariff vouchers (STVs) to its users. There are vouchers with different kind of validities and benefits. If you are a BSNL user and want to know the best data STVs you can choose from the telecom operator, keep reading ahead. The best data STV from BSNL offers users unlimited data without any speed restrictions which none of the other telecom operators at the moment do. There are also work from home (WFH) data STVs offered by BSNL. Read below all the best data STVs from BSNL.

BSNL STV_97

The BSNL STV_97 comes for Rs 97 and carries a validity of 18 days. This voucher offer users 250 minutes of unlimited calling every day along with 2GB daily data in addition to 100 SMS/day with free Lokdhum content. After consumption of daily data, the internet speed drops to 80 Kbps for the day.

BSNL Data_WFH_151

BSNL offers the Data_WFH_151 for Rs 151. This voucher offers users a total of 40GB high-speed data along with a free subscription of Zing for 28 days.

BSNL DataSTV_198

BSNL DataSTV_198 offers users 2GB daily data along with free personalised ring tone. This voucher comes with a validity 54 days. After consumption of daily data, the speed drops to 40 Kbps.

BSNL Data_WFH_251

The BSNL Data_WFH_251 offers users more data than previous WFH voucher but carries the same validity. With this voucher, users get 70GB free data along with a free subscription of Zing. It comes for Rs 251 with a validity of 28 days.

BSNL STV_998

The BSNL STV_998 voucher is the second most expensive voucher from the telco. This voucher comes with a validity of 300 days as of now and offers users 2GB daily data along with ring tone for 2 months and free Lokdhum content. But the Lokdhum will only be available for free until the first 240 days.

BSNL DATA_1098

The BSNL DATA_1098 voucher comes with a validity of 84 days. Users get unlimited data without any speed restrictions until the validity of the plan. There is 100 SMS/day along with free ring tone included in the plan as well.