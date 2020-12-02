Oppo Ranked as Top Brand for After-sales Service in India: Counterpoint

Market research firm, Counterpoint, has released a new report analysing the after-sales service from top Indian brands. We all know that customer service has become a key factor in finalising a smartphone purchase. Samsung was rated as the best after-sales service provider in India for years now. However, that’s changing as other brands are catching up on this front to gain consumer trust. The Counterpoint report highlights Oppo was the No.1 brand in customer satisfaction for after-sales service, followed by Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung. The report named ‘Smartphone After-sales Service Study’ by Counterpoint also highlighted that customers spend an average amount of Rs 2,400 for servicing their out-of-warranty phones.

Chinese Brands Lead the After-sales Service in India: Counterpoint

Counterpoint stated that one in every four smartphone owners in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Noida and Ahmedabad visit a service centre within six months of purchase. Customers are facing problems related to charging, software (hanging) and display. The survey has been conducted across Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Noida and Ahmedabad with 1,000 respondents who had taken an after-sales service from their respective smartphone brand.

As for the findings released by Counterpoint, eight out of ten respondents are satisfied with the after-sales service experience. Oppo was the No.1 brand in customer satisfaction for after-sales service with 93% of the respondents rating ‘very good’ or ‘excellent.’ Oppo is closely followed by Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung with a customer satisfaction rating of 85%, 81% and 81%, respectively.

Furthermore, Oppo was also the fastest in after-sales turnaround. Both Oppo and Realme are close to each in the turnaround time aspect as 73% and 72% of the respondents received their device on the same day from Oppo and Realme. Vivo stood third on the list with 68% turnaround time. The Oppo customers also waited for the least at the service centre. Counterpoint says about half of the respondents were attended within 15 minutes of arrival at the Oppo service centre. Realme, Samsung and Xiaomi closely followed in this aspect.

Beating Samsung, Oppo maintained its spare parts better than the competitors. Xiaomi was rated highest on ‘explanation of the problem’ as well as solution. Xiaomi was slightly ahead in knowledge and soft skills of the customer support executives compared to other leading brands. Xiaomi also did well on solving software side issues or creating awareness to the customers with its larger online community. The Chinese company managed to solve several software issues on the go, which avoided a physical visit to the service centre. Xiaomi is followed by Vivo and Oppo here.

Lastly, nine out of ten respondents got their smartphones serviced within two visits. Oppo and Xiaomi users reported the least number of instances of having visited a service centre earlier with the same problem.