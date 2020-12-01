Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Likely to Launch in India as Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi will likely launch the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G smartphone in India as Mi 10i. The Note 9 Pro 5G recently made its debut in India and it is amongst the first phones in the world to feature Snapdragon 750G SoC. Since we already have the Redmi Note 9 series in India, the Chinese company might be looking to launch this phone under the Mi 10 series. The Mi 10 series already has three phones in the country- the Mi 10, Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro. Also, apart from the Mi 10T, the Mi 10 and Mi 10T Pro features a 108MP primary camera on the back, which is also the case with Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The Mi 10i has been spotted on Google Play Console listing, so the launch seems to be imminent. Additionally, 91mobiles reported the colour options and RAM variants of the Mi 10i for India.

Xiaomi Mi 10i: A Rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G for India

Xiaomi was rumoured to launch the Mi 10T Lite smartphone as well in India alongside the Mi 10T series back in October. However, that didn’t happen. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is very much similar to the Mi 10T Lite, albeit the presence of 108MP sensor on the former. So now, the company is again rumoured to launch a new Mi phone, dubbed as Mi 10i.

The Mi 10i is said to arrive in various colour options- Blue, Black, and Gradient Orange/Blue hues, and in at least two storage configurations- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The Note 9 Pro 5G starts at 1599 Yuan in China and we are not sure about the Indian prices of the smartphone. Since the phone is being launched under the Mi brand, it could be on the pricier side.

As for the specs, the Mi 10i or the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The USP of the phone would be the 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor on the back which works with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone is backed by a 4820mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The Mi 10i could launch in December itself as the brand would be looking to end the year on a high note. Besides the Mi 10i, Redmi is also expected to launch Redmi 9 Power which again is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G.