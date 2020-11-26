Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Note 9 5G and Note 9 4G Smartphones Officially Launched

Redmi officially launched the much-awaited Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Note 9 5G and Note 9 4G smartphones in China today. Xiaomi already launched the Redmi Note 9 series in India this year, so we are not sure whether the newly launched Note 9 5G series will be launched with the same moniker. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G looks like a decent mid-range smartphone, thanks to the specs like Snapdragon 750G SoC, 108MP rear camera, 4820mAh battery and 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 9 5G, on the other hand, features the Dimensity 800U chipset from MediaTek and sports a 5000mAh battery. Redmi also brought the Redmi Note 9 4G smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. This could arrive as the successor to Redmi Note 9 to India.
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G: Specifications and Features
Starting with the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, it rocks a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 × 2400 pixels and 20:0 aspect ratio. Xiaomi has added 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technologies to the screen. Underneath, we get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion.
This Android 10 laden device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The USP of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is its camera system. The phone has a 108MP primary camera on the rear, which is the latest Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. The primary lens works in tandem with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. To the front, we get a 16MP selfie shooter.
The phone measures 165.38×76.8×9.0mm and weighs 215 grams. Lastly, it is backed by a 4820mAh battery and has 33W fast charging support.
Redmi Note 9 5G: Specifications and Features
Next up, we have the 5G Redmi Note 9. Unlike the Note 9 Pro 5G, the Redmi Note 9 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. And this phone is drastically different when compared to the Note 9 Pro 5G. To the front, we get a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with the same 1080×2340 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technology. The phone comes with up to 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.
There’s a 48MP primary shooter on the back, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. It features a 13MP front-facing camera.
There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 199 grams and runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12. It is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery and has 18W fast charging support.
Lastly, we also have the Redmi Note 9 4G. It sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It is also backed by up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A 48MP primary camera is present on the back along with other sensors like 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2MP depth sensor. Redmi has added an 8MP camera on the rear side of the Note 9 4G. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery and has 18W fast charging support.
Redmi Note 9 5G Series: Pricing Detailed
There are several variants of all three phones. The Redmi Note 9 4G variant comes in three models 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, priced at 999 Yuan, 1099 Yuan, 1299 Yuan and 1499 Yuan.
The Redmi Note 9 5G model comes in three configurations- 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, priced at 1299 Yuan, 1499 Yuan and 1699 Yuan, respectively. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will also be available in three variants- 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, priced at 1599 Yuan, 1799 Yuan and 1999 Yuan.
Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.