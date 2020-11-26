Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Note 9 5G and Note 9 4G Smartphones Officially Launched

Redmi officially launched the much-awaited Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Note 9 5G and Note 9 4G smartphones in China today. Xiaomi already launched the Redmi Note 9 series in India this year, so we are not sure whether the newly launched Note 9 5G series will be launched with the same moniker. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G looks like a decent mid-range smartphone, thanks to the specs like Snapdragon 750G SoC, 108MP rear camera, 4820mAh battery and 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 9 5G, on the other hand, features the Dimensity 800U chipset from MediaTek and sports a 5000mAh battery. Redmi also brought the Redmi Note 9 4G smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. This could arrive as the successor to Redmi Note 9 to India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G: Specifications and Features

Starting with the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, it rocks a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 × 2400 pixels and 20:0 aspect ratio. Xiaomi has added 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technologies to the screen. Underneath, we get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

This Android 10 laden device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The USP of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is its camera system. The phone has a 108MP primary camera on the rear, which is the latest Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. The primary lens works in tandem with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. To the front, we get a 16MP selfie shooter.

The phone measures 165.38×76.8×9.0mm and weighs 215 grams. Lastly, it is backed by a 4820mAh battery and has 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 9 5G: Specifications and Features

Next up, we have the 5G Redmi Note 9. Unlike the Note 9 Pro 5G, the Redmi Note 9 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. And this phone is drastically different when compared to the Note 9 Pro 5G. To the front, we get a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with the same 1080×2340 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technology. The phone comes with up to 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

There’s a 48MP primary shooter on the back, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. It features a 13MP front-facing camera.

There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 199 grams and runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12. It is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery and has 18W fast charging support.

Lastly, we also have the Redmi Note 9 4G. It sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It is also backed by up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A 48MP primary camera is present on the back along with other sensors like 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2MP depth sensor. Redmi has added an 8MP camera on the rear side of the Note 9 4G. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery and has 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 9 5G Series: Pricing Detailed

There are several variants of all three phones. The Redmi Note 9 4G variant comes in three models 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, priced at 999 Yuan, 1099 Yuan, 1299 Yuan and 1499 Yuan.

The Redmi Note 9 5G model comes in three configurations- 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, priced at 1299 Yuan, 1499 Yuan and 1699 Yuan, respectively. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will also be available in three variants- 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, priced at 1599 Yuan, 1799 Yuan and 1999 Yuan.