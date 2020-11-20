Redmi Note 9 Series Confirmed to Launch on November 26, All You Should Know

The Redmi Note 9 series is going to get three new devices on November 26, 2020, in China. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed the same via a post on Weibo. Redmi, however, didn’t suggest any names of the devices, so the exact names of the new devices in the series is still unknown. However, for now, we can assume that they are Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. All the devices in the series are expected to support 5G connectivity—more details on the story ahead.

Redmi Note 9 New Series to Launch on November 26, What’s Confirmed so Far?

Talking about the things which are already confirmed, the first thing is that there are going to be three devices on the series. Second, two devices have already been spotted on the TENAA earlier, for now, let’s assume those devices to be Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro. The Redmi Note 9 (the lower end model) is listed to come with a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS display.

The specifications of the device listed further suggest that it will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It might further come with a triple camera setup in the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP primary sensor at the front for selfies. It is also expected to come with a 4,900mAh battery.

Then talking about the other device, Redmi Note 9 Pro, as per the listings, it is expected to come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. Adding to this, the device might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. Looking at the listings, it can be expected that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. There are also online claims that the device will feature a 108MP primary sensor at the back and a 16MP selfie shooter at the front. The device might come with a 4,720mAh battery.