Airtel Says 512 Kbps Fair for Broadband Connection, Opposes BIF’s Recommendation

Broadband Forum India (BIF) recently responded to the consultation papers floated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for updating the definition of minimum internet speed from 512 Kbps to 2 Mbps for a broadband connection. But Bharti Airtel believes that there is no need for updating the definition as of yet. The telecom operator has said that 512 Kbps internet speed is fair for an internet connection to be recognised as wired broadband. The telco has submitted to Trai that the existing definition of wired broadband internet in the country is apt for the time being. More details on the story ahead.

Bharti Airtel Says 512 Kbps Internet Speed is Enough for a Wired Broadband Connection

As per a report from News18, Bharti Airtel has said that the change of definition in the minimum speed of a broadband connection should be in sync with the global trends. Airtel noted that most other countries have set the minimum broadband internet speed threshold to 256 Kbps. Thus 512 Kbps in India is not a bad number at the moment.

The telecom operator also cited many examples supporting its claim including downloading files, website browsing, streaming services, video conferencing, audio content and more. Airtel says that instead of looking at the speeds, the definition of broadband internet should change in such a way that it increases the broadband penetration in the country.

The telco said that 512 Kbps speed on a wired broadband line is adequate for video conferencing. The only thing is, data from other sources suggest something else entirely. Zoom, one of the biggest video conferencing platforms all over the world says that for a good video calling experience, user at least needs 600 Kbps of uploading and downloading internet speed. This is just for individual video calls.

In case of group calls, the minimum download speed required would be at least 1 Mbps and for uploading 800 Kbps. For 720p HD calls, it increases further to 1.2 Mbps downloading speed for individual calls and 1.5 Mbps for group calls. Netflix on the other hand has said that a 1.5 Mbps speed is required to stream content seamlessly for the user.